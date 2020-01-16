Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Chamisa tells supporters not to be afraid of guns

by AFP
2 hrs ago | Views
MDC leader Nelson Chamisa on Tuesday warned his supporters to prepare for more demonstrations to force political and economic change in a country lurching from one crisis to another.

Chamisa addressed thousands of supporters in Mbare township at a rally that had previously been barred by authorities, who cited security concerns.

Officials gave the go-ahead on Tuesday after stopping it earlier this month saying they were too busy to police the rally.

Police were absent from the venue, but officers stood in clusters along the road leading to the grounds of Stoddart Hall, once a popular venue for political meetings that gave birth to nationalist movements during colonial rule.

In November, riot police fired tear gas and beat opposition supporters after barring Chamisa's planned address to his supporters outside the party headquarters in the city centre.

"The constitution allows (us) to demonstrate when we feel it's necessary. So this is going to be a year of demos and action," Chamisa said.

"There is no gun that is able to stop you, there is no politician that is powerful enough to stop you, so Zimbabweans always remember your rights (to protest)."

Zimbabwe is in the throes of an entrenched economic crisis that has rendered basic goods out of reach for most people whose earnings have been wiped out by galloping inflation – one of the highest in the world.

The worst drought in 40 years has added to the misery of Zimbabweans with more than half of the country's 15 million people now facing food shortages.

Chamisa, who narrowly lost to President Emmerson Mnangagwa in the disputed 2018 elections, told his followers that he was prepared to negotiate with his political opponent to find a solution to the crises confronting the country.

He dismissed current talks between the government and 19 of the smaller parties that lost the 2018 poll, as a sideshow.

Chamisa said he was ready to suspend his insistence on Mnangagwa's illegitimacy, if that would clear the path for "genuine dialogue".

"We have not said it's a precondition, but it's a necessary issue on the agenda," Chamisa said.

"We want genuine dialogue. The dialogue must be scaffolded and underwritten by a credible mediator. This dialogue must be a dialogue not about power, not about positions, but about vision, principles and the future of our country so that we have a shared future, a shared pathway."

Chamisa said he was under pressure from his supporters to become more militant in dealing with Zanu-PF repression, but he maintained that all wars end at the negotiating table.

"I have extended the hand of peace; I have extended the hand of rapprochement; I've extended the hand of dialogue to say for this country to move on, it takes two to tango. We must resolve all the issues of reforms that are necessary to move the country forward," he said.

"Even if we go to war, we will end at the negotiating table. There cannot be any endeavour that doesn't culminate in dialogue. Why can't we just save lives and dialogue?"

Telling supporters that Zimbabwe is at a "crossroads", Chamisa warned that there may come a time – if his calls for dialogue are ignored – when Zimbabweans will take matters into their own hands.

"The reality on the ground is that more than two years after November 2017, and more than 18 months after the July 30, 2018, election, time is running out for Zimbabwe," Chamisa warned.

"Impatience engulfs the nation and the real danger is that all and sundry will be engulfed by forces and processes that are intolerant to the continued reproduction of the terrible status quo."

He said the signal for Zimbabweans to go into the streets was "in your pockets, stomachs and the lives that you are living."

"Power is yours. There's nothing that can stop 15 million people who are united," he said.

Since Mnangagwa took over following the 2017 coup that deposed long-time ruler Robert Mugabe, Zimbabwe has sunk deeper into a political and economic quagmire.

The government has been accused of harassment and abduction of opposition members and human rights defenders on a scale not seen before.

Efforts to re-engage with the Western countries have also failed to bear fruit. Chamisa cited Zimbabwe's failure to be invited to the UK-Africa Investment Summit held in London this week, as a sign that the country's re-engagement efforts have been unsuccessful.

Source - AFP

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Chiyangwa bars Zifa from Cosafa AGM

1 hr ago | 270 Views

ZPRA mobilises war vets for Bill hearing

1 hr ago | 192 Views

Settlers seek eviction of conservancy owners

1 hr ago | 136 Views

Stray donkeys, scotch-carts a menace in Victoria Falls

1 hr ago | 124 Views

REA stores clerk in dock for stealing aluminium conductors

1 hr ago | 142 Views

Zanu-PF Chiredzi councillor dies

1 hr ago | 213 Views

Mnangagwa Executive plots coup against Parliament

1 hr ago | 706 Views

Teacher flees after students protest

1 hr ago | 405 Views

Bulawayo's stinky water safe

1 hr ago | 111 Views

Rehabilitation of Harare-Beitbridge road to be complete by year end

1 hr ago | 334 Views

Zifa in a fix over Joey Antipas

2 hrs ago | 317 Views

Zimbabwe forex crisis to worsen

2 hrs ago | 492 Views

'Our international partners are making Zimbabweans suffer'

2 hrs ago | 399 Views

Chamisa fingers Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 508 Views

MDC led Council threatens legal action against Zanu-PF

2 hrs ago | 203 Views

Zanu-PF blames climate change

2 hrs ago | 138 Views

David Parirenyatwa applies for discharge

2 hrs ago | 242 Views

Chamisa threatens

2 hrs ago | 522 Views

'Maize meal shortage to ease next week'

2 hrs ago | 174 Views

Spokesperson's post divides POLAD

2 hrs ago | 521 Views

Man kills friend over gambled money

2 hrs ago | 235 Views

Sikhala's supporters to storm Masvingo courts

2 hrs ago | 233 Views

Chamisa wants dialogue with military

2 hrs ago | 994 Views

Top cop 'receives steer' to make case 'disappear'

2 hrs ago | 305 Views

Fake cop rapes prostitute

2 hrs ago | 325 Views

Chamisa vows street protests on the way

2 hrs ago | 205 Views

Sundowns can still snatch Musona

2 hrs ago | 214 Views

Supermarket forces clients to buy grocery worth $150 if they need 10kg mealie meal

2 hrs ago | 208 Views

60 arrested at Gwanda violence hotspot

2 hrs ago | 147 Views

Woman murders husband with petrol fire

2 hrs ago | 307 Views

Senior doctors resume normal duty

2 hrs ago | 101 Views

Bulawayo dam levels drop

2 hrs ago | 127 Views

Zimbabwe, US to continue talks, says Mohadi

2 hrs ago | 65 Views

Universities hike fees

2 hrs ago | 470 Views

Zimbabwe warriors grouped with Bafana Bafana in World Cup qualifier

2 hrs ago | 185 Views

Mealie-meal supply to improve

2 hrs ago | 42 Views

Why Kasukuwere, Mzembi are doomed to fail

2 hrs ago | 148 Views

Ideological school tasked to refocus Zanu-PF membership

2 hrs ago | 21 Views

Mnangagwa's govt dismisses Chamisa speech

2 hrs ago | 347 Views

MDC-T national youth spokesperson is in trouble

2 hrs ago | 178 Views

Reprieve for ex-Zinara boss

2 hrs ago | 183 Views

Chiyangwa gets reprieve

2 hrs ago | 194 Views

Roller meal shortages persist

3 hrs ago | 148 Views

Chiwenga vs Mary: Court reserves judgment

3 hrs ago | 588 Views

Chamisa chides Mnangagwa over meat, veggies comment

3 hrs ago | 632 Views

Police seal off Mazowe's Jumbo Mine

3 hrs ago | 256 Views

Zifa barred from Cosafa indaba after exposing Chiyangwa funds abuse

3 hrs ago | 206 Views

Zimbabwe 'reduces debt by theft' after Supreme Court ruling: lawyers

3 hrs ago | 308 Views

Duty on bus kits cut to 10%

3 hrs ago | 101 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days