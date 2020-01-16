Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Sikhala's supporters to storm Masvingo courts

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
MDC Vice Chair Job Sikhala reportedly wants to intimidate and undermine the court by hiring crowds of MDC supporters to storm the Masvingo courts when he appears for hearing on 27 and 30 January 2020.

Sikhala is being charged for subverting a constitutionally elected government and treason.

According to a close source within the opposition party, Sikhala the bigmouth politician is the brains behind the formation of an organisation named Friends for Job Sikhala, formed specifically to mobilise people from different provinces to attend his court case in Masvingo in solidarity.

The organisation will allegedly mobilise transport to Masvingo from all corners of the country so that people swam the courts in solidarity with Sikhala.

The source revealed that Sikhala is working in cahoots with his MDC friends Underson Masuka and Tawanda Magaya. The three allegedly went to Masvingo last week to mobilise people themselves, after Sikhala had received word from MDC National Executive member Dzikamai Mavhaire that his mobilisation drive was being sabotaged by Masvingo Provincial Chairperson James Gumbi. As a result Sikhala decided to be on the ground himself.

According to the source, it is with this background that Sikhala decided to engage Tongai Matutu and his faction aligned to MDC Vice President Tendai Biti and MDC Deputy Secretary for International Relations Douglas Mwonzora. The group allegedly held a meeting at Shevro hotel with party members Jefferson Chitando and Masvingo urban district Organising Secretary Gibson Murinye among others. There they agreed that they will carry out road shows on 25 and 26 January as part of the mobilisation exercise ahead of Sikhala`s court hearing.

The source said Gumbi who is Chamisa`s ally received an instruction from Chamisa to sabotage Sikhala`s mobilisation drive as he believes Sikhala is fast becoming over ambitious and power hungry and wants to show the world that he is capable of pulling the crowd more than himself. source went on to say Sikhala however indicated that he will not be bothered with whatever Chamisa will say concerning his mobilisation activities and that he will not stop.

The source further revealed that the mobilised people will put up at Mavhaire's farm ahead of the programme.

Sikhala is known for bragging that he is a better leader and a more effective activist than Chamisa and wants to impress the Americans who are reported to be getting too close to Biti for both him and Chamisa's comfort. It is also reported that Sikhala is desperately trying to prove that he is a presidential material.

Source - hararepost

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Morocco's Mohamed VI Complex to host world football leaders

0 sec ago | 0 Views

Man locked up for killing vendor before stealing her phone

6 mins ago | 5 Views

Chiyangwa bars Zifa from Cosafa AGM

1 hr ago | 329 Views

ZPRA mobilises war vets for Bill hearing

1 hr ago | 264 Views

Settlers seek eviction of conservancy owners

1 hr ago | 173 Views

Stray donkeys, scotch-carts a menace in Victoria Falls

1 hr ago | 154 Views

REA stores clerk in dock for stealing aluminium conductors

1 hr ago | 173 Views

Zanu-PF Chiredzi councillor dies

2 hrs ago | 272 Views

Mnangagwa Executive plots coup against Parliament

2 hrs ago | 857 Views

Teacher flees after students protest

2 hrs ago | 506 Views

Bulawayo's stinky water safe

2 hrs ago | 129 Views

Rehabilitation of Harare-Beitbridge road to be complete by year end

2 hrs ago | 387 Views

Zifa in a fix over Joey Antipas

2 hrs ago | 353 Views

Zimbabwe forex crisis to worsen

2 hrs ago | 541 Views

'Our international partners are making Zimbabweans suffer'

2 hrs ago | 440 Views

Chamisa fingers Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 582 Views

MDC led Council threatens legal action against Zanu-PF

2 hrs ago | 220 Views

Zanu-PF blames climate change

2 hrs ago | 151 Views

David Parirenyatwa applies for discharge

2 hrs ago | 255 Views

Chamisa threatens

2 hrs ago | 557 Views

'Maize meal shortage to ease next week'

2 hrs ago | 189 Views

Spokesperson's post divides POLAD

2 hrs ago | 565 Views

Man kills friend over gambled money

2 hrs ago | 253 Views

Chamisa tells supporters not to be afraid of guns

3 hrs ago | 501 Views

Chamisa wants dialogue with military

3 hrs ago | 1077 Views

Top cop 'receives steer' to make case 'disappear'

3 hrs ago | 327 Views

Fake cop rapes prostitute

3 hrs ago | 352 Views

Chamisa vows street protests on the way

3 hrs ago | 214 Views

Sundowns can still snatch Musona

3 hrs ago | 222 Views

Supermarket forces clients to buy grocery worth $150 if they need 10kg mealie meal

3 hrs ago | 224 Views

60 arrested at Gwanda violence hotspot

3 hrs ago | 161 Views

Woman murders husband with petrol fire

3 hrs ago | 330 Views

Senior doctors resume normal duty

3 hrs ago | 110 Views

Bulawayo dam levels drop

3 hrs ago | 135 Views

Zimbabwe, US to continue talks, says Mohadi

3 hrs ago | 65 Views

Universities hike fees

3 hrs ago | 523 Views

Zimbabwe warriors grouped with Bafana Bafana in World Cup qualifier

3 hrs ago | 199 Views

Mealie-meal supply to improve

3 hrs ago | 43 Views

Why Kasukuwere, Mzembi are doomed to fail

3 hrs ago | 159 Views

Ideological school tasked to refocus Zanu-PF membership

3 hrs ago | 22 Views

Mnangagwa's govt dismisses Chamisa speech

3 hrs ago | 359 Views

MDC-T national youth spokesperson is in trouble

3 hrs ago | 184 Views

Reprieve for ex-Zinara boss

3 hrs ago | 188 Views

Chiyangwa gets reprieve

3 hrs ago | 199 Views

Roller meal shortages persist

3 hrs ago | 152 Views

Chiwenga vs Mary: Court reserves judgment

3 hrs ago | 623 Views

Chamisa chides Mnangagwa over meat, veggies comment

3 hrs ago | 656 Views

Police seal off Mazowe's Jumbo Mine

3 hrs ago | 262 Views

Zifa barred from Cosafa indaba after exposing Chiyangwa funds abuse

3 hrs ago | 210 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days