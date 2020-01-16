Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Man kills friend over gambled money

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
A Lupane man allegedly struck to death his friend with an axe on the head after accusing him of stealing his gambled money.

Officer Commanding Police in Lupane, Chief Superintendent Edgar Dhliwayo confirmed the arrest of Trust Ndlovu (30) of Matete village under chief Mabhikwa, who is accused of killing Themba Ndlovu (21) of Ngombani village under the same jurisdiction.

According to a witness, Luka Dube, the two who were allegedly in the business of gambling, in the wee hours of Monday and had a confrontation after the accused discovered his money had been stolen immediately after winning.

"This is a habit within most youths here, so when they finished, Themba lost and we don't know where Trust had put his money, but he passed through the shops vowing to kill Themba for stealing his money," said Dube.

"We ignored him as he was unarmed, but by the bus stop he saw a parked scotch cart and he jumped in and took an axe. Before Themba could react, he struck him with an axe twice and he died."

The value of the allegedly stolen money has not been ascertained.

Dhliwayo said the now deceased was struck on the right chin and back of his head and died on the spot.

Police said after the incident, the accused attempted to flee the scene, but was immediately apprehended by the onlookers who informed the police leading to his arrest.

The accused is currently held in custody at Jotsholo Police station awaiting court appearance.

"He will appear in court for initial remand tomorrow. Gambling is an offence but the information that we obtained is that the deceased had many pending cases in court for theft. We would like to urge communities, especially youths to desist from illegal activities," added Dhliwayo.

Source - cite.org

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Morocco's Mohamed VI Complex to host world football leaders

2 mins ago | 1 Views

Man locked up for killing vendor before stealing her phone

8 mins ago | 14 Views

Chiyangwa bars Zifa from Cosafa AGM

2 hrs ago | 341 Views

ZPRA mobilises war vets for Bill hearing

2 hrs ago | 276 Views

Settlers seek eviction of conservancy owners

2 hrs ago | 177 Views

Stray donkeys, scotch-carts a menace in Victoria Falls

2 hrs ago | 157 Views

REA stores clerk in dock for stealing aluminium conductors

2 hrs ago | 177 Views

Zanu-PF Chiredzi councillor dies

2 hrs ago | 286 Views

Mnangagwa Executive plots coup against Parliament

2 hrs ago | 880 Views

Teacher flees after students protest

2 hrs ago | 520 Views

Bulawayo's stinky water safe

2 hrs ago | 130 Views

Rehabilitation of Harare-Beitbridge road to be complete by year end

2 hrs ago | 397 Views

Zifa in a fix over Joey Antipas

2 hrs ago | 358 Views

Zimbabwe forex crisis to worsen

2 hrs ago | 548 Views

'Our international partners are making Zimbabweans suffer'

2 hrs ago | 447 Views

Chamisa fingers Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 592 Views

MDC led Council threatens legal action against Zanu-PF

2 hrs ago | 222 Views

Zanu-PF blames climate change

2 hrs ago | 153 Views

David Parirenyatwa applies for discharge

2 hrs ago | 258 Views

Chamisa threatens

2 hrs ago | 560 Views

'Maize meal shortage to ease next week'

2 hrs ago | 191 Views

Spokesperson's post divides POLAD

2 hrs ago | 574 Views

Sikhala's supporters to storm Masvingo courts

2 hrs ago | 251 Views

Chamisa tells supporters not to be afraid of guns

3 hrs ago | 505 Views

Chamisa wants dialogue with military

3 hrs ago | 1085 Views

Top cop 'receives steer' to make case 'disappear'

3 hrs ago | 328 Views

Fake cop rapes prostitute

3 hrs ago | 355 Views

Chamisa vows street protests on the way

3 hrs ago | 215 Views

Sundowns can still snatch Musona

3 hrs ago | 223 Views

Supermarket forces clients to buy grocery worth $150 if they need 10kg mealie meal

3 hrs ago | 226 Views

60 arrested at Gwanda violence hotspot

3 hrs ago | 163 Views

Woman murders husband with petrol fire

3 hrs ago | 333 Views

Senior doctors resume normal duty

3 hrs ago | 111 Views

Bulawayo dam levels drop

3 hrs ago | 136 Views

Zimbabwe, US to continue talks, says Mohadi

3 hrs ago | 65 Views

Universities hike fees

3 hrs ago | 524 Views

Zimbabwe warriors grouped with Bafana Bafana in World Cup qualifier

3 hrs ago | 201 Views

Mealie-meal supply to improve

3 hrs ago | 43 Views

Why Kasukuwere, Mzembi are doomed to fail

3 hrs ago | 161 Views

Ideological school tasked to refocus Zanu-PF membership

3 hrs ago | 22 Views

Mnangagwa's govt dismisses Chamisa speech

3 hrs ago | 360 Views

MDC-T national youth spokesperson is in trouble

3 hrs ago | 186 Views

Reprieve for ex-Zinara boss

3 hrs ago | 188 Views

Chiyangwa gets reprieve

3 hrs ago | 199 Views

Roller meal shortages persist

3 hrs ago | 152 Views

Chiwenga vs Mary: Court reserves judgment

3 hrs ago | 630 Views

Chamisa chides Mnangagwa over meat, veggies comment

3 hrs ago | 660 Views

Police seal off Mazowe's Jumbo Mine

3 hrs ago | 262 Views

Zifa barred from Cosafa indaba after exposing Chiyangwa funds abuse

3 hrs ago | 211 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days