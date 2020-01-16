Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Spokesperson's post divides POLAD

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
The spokesperson post has divided the Political Actors Dialogue (POLAD), with unconfirmed reports indicating that ‘higher authorities' prefer someone else to MDC-T's Khaliphani Phugeni, who was recently elected.

POLAD is a grouping of ZANU-PF and other political parties that contested the 2018 polls, save for the MDC, engaged in talks ostensibly to resolve the country's political and economic crisis.

POLAD members recently formed a number of committees through which they would be operating.

Phugeni, also spokesperson for MDCT president Thokozani Khupe, was chosen to take up the POLAD spokesperson's post.

However, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs, Virginia Mabhiza, is reportedly having said higher authorities did not want Phugeni to be the spokesperson.

CITE this week reached out to some of POLAD members over the issue.

Mxolisi Ndlovu of the Republican Party of Zimbabwe (RPZ) confirmed while they had elected Phugeni, they were aware of the rumours to the effect there were those who did not want him to occupy the post.

"However, we cannot rely on rely on rumours; that has not been communicated to us" said Ndlovu.

He said they felt Phugeni, whom he described as "vibrant" was the suitable candidate for the post.

Asked, should there be resistance to Phugeni's ascendancy to the post, what would they do, Ndlovu said they would oppose it.

"We will reengage because they will be trying to dictate everything to us," said Ndlovu.

Chairperson of POLAD information committee, Murdock Chivasa of the National Constitutional Assembly (NCA) told CITE he would not comment beyond the fact that they chose Phugeni to be POLAD spokesperson.

"I am not in a position to comment further than this," he said.

However, efforts to get comment from Mabhiza were fruitless as her mobile phone was off-line.

Meanwhile, former MDC-T vice president, Obert Gutu, who recently quit the party citing "private and personal reasons" is said to have been eyeing the POLAD spokesperson post

Source - cite.org

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Morocco's Mohamed VI Complex to host world football leaders

5 mins ago | 2 Views

Man locked up for killing vendor before stealing her phone

11 mins ago | 20 Views

Chiyangwa bars Zifa from Cosafa AGM

2 hrs ago | 357 Views

ZPRA mobilises war vets for Bill hearing

2 hrs ago | 286 Views

Settlers seek eviction of conservancy owners

2 hrs ago | 186 Views

Stray donkeys, scotch-carts a menace in Victoria Falls

2 hrs ago | 166 Views

REA stores clerk in dock for stealing aluminium conductors

2 hrs ago | 187 Views

Zanu-PF Chiredzi councillor dies

2 hrs ago | 303 Views

Mnangagwa Executive plots coup against Parliament

2 hrs ago | 911 Views

Teacher flees after students protest

2 hrs ago | 544 Views

Bulawayo's stinky water safe

2 hrs ago | 134 Views

Rehabilitation of Harare-Beitbridge road to be complete by year end

2 hrs ago | 410 Views

Zifa in a fix over Joey Antipas

2 hrs ago | 368 Views

Zimbabwe forex crisis to worsen

2 hrs ago | 561 Views

'Our international partners are making Zimbabweans suffer'

2 hrs ago | 459 Views

Chamisa fingers Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 607 Views

MDC led Council threatens legal action against Zanu-PF

2 hrs ago | 226 Views

Zanu-PF blames climate change

2 hrs ago | 155 Views

David Parirenyatwa applies for discharge

2 hrs ago | 260 Views

Chamisa threatens

2 hrs ago | 569 Views

'Maize meal shortage to ease next week'

2 hrs ago | 195 Views

Man kills friend over gambled money

2 hrs ago | 261 Views

Sikhala's supporters to storm Masvingo courts

2 hrs ago | 256 Views

Chamisa tells supporters not to be afraid of guns

3 hrs ago | 509 Views

Chamisa wants dialogue with military

3 hrs ago | 1099 Views

Top cop 'receives steer' to make case 'disappear'

3 hrs ago | 330 Views

Fake cop rapes prostitute

3 hrs ago | 357 Views

Chamisa vows street protests on the way

3 hrs ago | 218 Views

Sundowns can still snatch Musona

3 hrs ago | 224 Views

Supermarket forces clients to buy grocery worth $150 if they need 10kg mealie meal

3 hrs ago | 226 Views

60 arrested at Gwanda violence hotspot

3 hrs ago | 165 Views

Woman murders husband with petrol fire

3 hrs ago | 335 Views

Senior doctors resume normal duty

3 hrs ago | 114 Views

Bulawayo dam levels drop

3 hrs ago | 139 Views

Zimbabwe, US to continue talks, says Mohadi

3 hrs ago | 66 Views

Universities hike fees

3 hrs ago | 534 Views

Zimbabwe warriors grouped with Bafana Bafana in World Cup qualifier

3 hrs ago | 203 Views

Mealie-meal supply to improve

3 hrs ago | 43 Views

Why Kasukuwere, Mzembi are doomed to fail

3 hrs ago | 161 Views

Ideological school tasked to refocus Zanu-PF membership

3 hrs ago | 22 Views

Mnangagwa's govt dismisses Chamisa speech

3 hrs ago | 362 Views

MDC-T national youth spokesperson is in trouble

3 hrs ago | 187 Views

Reprieve for ex-Zinara boss

3 hrs ago | 188 Views

Chiyangwa gets reprieve

3 hrs ago | 201 Views

Roller meal shortages persist

3 hrs ago | 153 Views

Chiwenga vs Mary: Court reserves judgment

3 hrs ago | 639 Views

Chamisa chides Mnangagwa over meat, veggies comment

3 hrs ago | 666 Views

Police seal off Mazowe's Jumbo Mine

3 hrs ago | 264 Views

Zifa barred from Cosafa indaba after exposing Chiyangwa funds abuse

3 hrs ago | 212 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days