'Maize meal shortage to ease next week'

Grain Millers Association of Zimbabwe (GMAZ) has promised to ease the maize meal challenges as of next week.This was said during a GMAZ media briefing on Tuesday on a roller meal subsidy and private maize importantation program mealie meal side marketing.GMAZ Chairperson Tafadzwa Musarara said the private sector has come up with an initiative to compliment the Grain Marketing Board (GMB) and ensure food security.He added that the Association has some players who are registering to sell the subsidized maize meal to citizens."The subsidy program started on a rocky lot but I am glad to advise that everything has been resolved all millers are either registered or are in the process of registering its just a requirement of certain documents to be submitted and any miller who has all those documents in place is guaranteed to participate in the subsidy program," he said.The chairperson also reiterated that GMAZ is worried with the extent of maize meal in the informal market in the City."We are worried about the extent of our products on the black market, especially here in Bulawayo, we are working with our products we know the products can leak either bin the millers place or retailers place," said the Chairperson.Confederation of Zimbabwe Retailers Association (CZRA) president Denford Mutashu said they had received news that a lot of retailers are part of a syndicate that is providing the informal market players with maize meal.Mutashu said the price of maize meal will have to be reviewed time and again considering that fuel prices are being hiked and the distribution of maize meal is solely dependent on fuel."A process of re engagement with the government and the millers will also ensue especially given the fact that the operating environment has not been ecstatic as we would have anticipated for example fuel has just gone up and fuel is very paramount effector especially in regards with the deliverance of maize meal to the greater part of the rural areas across the country so the price will have to be reviewed time and again," said the President.