Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Chamisa threatens

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
MDC-Alliance leader Mr Nelson Chamisa has threatened to unleash more violence on the streets in 2020, the Harare Post can exclusively report.

Addressing his party followers at Stodart Hall in Mbare, Chamisa told the partially packed auditorium that his party is going to unleash more demonstrations in 2020.

Chamisa remained intransigent after he vowed that he would continue with a wave of illegal demonstrations across the country.

"We must go back to the 2018 vote. It must not be ignored because it's the people's will. We are prepared to take the reins in 2020. This year is going to be a year of demonstrations and action," said Chamisa.

Various political commentators have expressed their displeasure towards Chamisa's message to his followers and gather people to agree on using violent and destructive protests as a solution to national challenges.

Apparently, there are reports that a freelance journalist was manhandled and assaulted by Chamisa's security personnel in Mbare. At the time of publication, it could not be ascertained the degree of assault done on the journalist.

Previously, this publication reported of Information indicating that MDC is intending to pull the popcorn strategy which was pulled from the Serbian Popovic's mercenary plan to stretch the Police.

Yesterday's dubbed 2020 Agenda confirmed of the despicable plot by Chamisa and MDC to unleash an orgy of violence in the country.

Source - harare post

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Morocco's Mohamed VI Complex to host world football leaders

5 mins ago | 2 Views

Man locked up for killing vendor before stealing her phone

11 mins ago | 20 Views

Chiyangwa bars Zifa from Cosafa AGM

2 hrs ago | 357 Views

ZPRA mobilises war vets for Bill hearing

2 hrs ago | 286 Views

Settlers seek eviction of conservancy owners

2 hrs ago | 186 Views

Stray donkeys, scotch-carts a menace in Victoria Falls

2 hrs ago | 166 Views

REA stores clerk in dock for stealing aluminium conductors

2 hrs ago | 187 Views

Zanu-PF Chiredzi councillor dies

2 hrs ago | 303 Views

Mnangagwa Executive plots coup against Parliament

2 hrs ago | 911 Views

Teacher flees after students protest

2 hrs ago | 544 Views

Bulawayo's stinky water safe

2 hrs ago | 134 Views

Rehabilitation of Harare-Beitbridge road to be complete by year end

2 hrs ago | 410 Views

Zifa in a fix over Joey Antipas

2 hrs ago | 368 Views

Zimbabwe forex crisis to worsen

2 hrs ago | 561 Views

'Our international partners are making Zimbabweans suffer'

2 hrs ago | 459 Views

Chamisa fingers Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 607 Views

MDC led Council threatens legal action against Zanu-PF

2 hrs ago | 226 Views

Zanu-PF blames climate change

2 hrs ago | 155 Views

David Parirenyatwa applies for discharge

2 hrs ago | 260 Views

'Maize meal shortage to ease next week'

2 hrs ago | 195 Views

Spokesperson's post divides POLAD

2 hrs ago | 584 Views

Man kills friend over gambled money

2 hrs ago | 261 Views

Sikhala's supporters to storm Masvingo courts

2 hrs ago | 256 Views

Chamisa tells supporters not to be afraid of guns

3 hrs ago | 509 Views

Chamisa wants dialogue with military

3 hrs ago | 1099 Views

Top cop 'receives steer' to make case 'disappear'

3 hrs ago | 330 Views

Fake cop rapes prostitute

3 hrs ago | 357 Views

Chamisa vows street protests on the way

3 hrs ago | 218 Views

Sundowns can still snatch Musona

3 hrs ago | 224 Views

Supermarket forces clients to buy grocery worth $150 if they need 10kg mealie meal

3 hrs ago | 226 Views

60 arrested at Gwanda violence hotspot

3 hrs ago | 165 Views

Woman murders husband with petrol fire

3 hrs ago | 335 Views

Senior doctors resume normal duty

3 hrs ago | 114 Views

Bulawayo dam levels drop

3 hrs ago | 139 Views

Zimbabwe, US to continue talks, says Mohadi

3 hrs ago | 66 Views

Universities hike fees

3 hrs ago | 534 Views

Zimbabwe warriors grouped with Bafana Bafana in World Cup qualifier

3 hrs ago | 203 Views

Mealie-meal supply to improve

3 hrs ago | 43 Views

Why Kasukuwere, Mzembi are doomed to fail

3 hrs ago | 161 Views

Ideological school tasked to refocus Zanu-PF membership

3 hrs ago | 22 Views

Mnangagwa's govt dismisses Chamisa speech

3 hrs ago | 362 Views

MDC-T national youth spokesperson is in trouble

3 hrs ago | 187 Views

Reprieve for ex-Zinara boss

3 hrs ago | 188 Views

Chiyangwa gets reprieve

3 hrs ago | 201 Views

Roller meal shortages persist

3 hrs ago | 153 Views

Chiwenga vs Mary: Court reserves judgment

3 hrs ago | 639 Views

Chamisa chides Mnangagwa over meat, veggies comment

3 hrs ago | 666 Views

Police seal off Mazowe's Jumbo Mine

3 hrs ago | 264 Views

Zifa barred from Cosafa indaba after exposing Chiyangwa funds abuse

3 hrs ago | 212 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days