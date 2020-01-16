Chamisa threatens

News / National

by Staff reporter

MDC-Alliance leader Mr Nelson Chamisa has threatened to unleash more violence on the streets in 2020, the Harare Post can exclusively report.Addressing his party followers at Stodart Hall in Mbare, Chamisa told the partially packed auditorium that his party is going to unleash more demonstrations in 2020.Chamisa remained intransigent after he vowed that he would continue with a wave of illegal demonstrations across the country."We must go back to the 2018 vote. It must not be ignored because it's the people's will. We are prepared to take the reins in 2020. This year is going to be a year of demonstrations and action," said Chamisa.Various political commentators have expressed their displeasure towards Chamisa's message to his followers and gather people to agree on using violent and destructive protests as a solution to national challenges.Apparently, there are reports that a freelance journalist was manhandled and assaulted by Chamisa's security personnel in Mbare. At the time of publication, it could not be ascertained the degree of assault done on the journalist.Previously, this publication reported of Information indicating that MDC is intending to pull the popcorn strategy which was pulled from the Serbian Popovic's mercenary plan to stretch the Police.Yesterday's dubbed 2020 Agenda confirmed of the despicable plot by Chamisa and MDC to unleash an orgy of violence in the country.