Zanu-PF blames climate change

by Staff reporter

ZANU-PF has claimed that while it has a burning desire to address the economic challenges affecting the country, its hands remain tied by nature.This came as the ruling party has been accused by the opposition MDC and civic society organisations of being clueless on how to end the economic crisis facing the country.But the ruling party said it was implementing its 2018 campaign manifesto and now stands guided by its 2019 Goromonzi conference resolutions to turn around the economy."What are they (MDC) proposing? What are those alternatives? Why don't they tell us? They must tell us those alternatives. They are saying they have an alternative, we want to know those alternatives. Let the nation know those alternatives," Zanu-PF spokesperson, Simon Khaya Moyo told NewsDay yesterday.MDC leader Nelson Chamisa told mourners at the burial of Casper Tsvangirai, younger brother of the late MDC founding leader Morgan Tsvangirai, in Buhera in 2018 that he had solutions to the economic crisis prevailing in the country, adding that Zanu-PF cannot rig the economy.Last year, the MDC leader said the cause of socio-economic crisis in Zimbabwe was political, pointing to the disputed 2018 elections.But Khaya Moyo said the ruling party was just a victim of natural disasters."We have just had a conference. Resolutions were passed and we have just begun the year and we have to implement our resolutions. Our focus is the economy. You know the theme of the conference speaks to that. We are focusing on Vision 2030 and the focus is on the economy. We want to create jobs, we want more and more production but we are not in charge of the weather," Khaya-Moyo said."The climate, you are aware of erratic rains and naturally we are trying to now divert and look on how best we can concentrate on aspects of irrigation where possible. We are not in charge of climate change, of drought as it were but our focus is very clear, our manifesto is very clear and we are working on implementation."There was great anticipation when President Emmerson Mnangagwa took over power from the late former President Robert Mugabe in 2017 amid hope for a better economy.However, two years on, the country is faced with one of the worst economic crises since independence characterised by shortages of fuel and cash among other issues.Government has failed to adequately capacitate civil servants including teachers and doctors who are now engaged in a job action.