Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

MDC led Council threatens legal action against Zanu-PF

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
HARARE City Council has threatened legal action against Zanu-PF, government departments, parastatals and other entities owing the local authority more than $1 billion in unpaid rates.

Council is owed more than $1 billion by Zanu-PF, National Social Security Authority, National Railways of Zimbabwe, among other entities and residents.

Other debtors that top the council debtors' list are Norton and Chitungwiza municipalities.

A debtors' list gleaned by NewsDay shows that a company identified as M&S Syndicate (Pvt) Limited, with its address given as Rotten Row, Zanu-PF, Harare, owes the local authority $1 189 768 in unpaid water bills.

"We are engaging them and, in fact, we have set up a team doing rounds. We have made an agreement to have letters sent to all the political parties and churches owing council money to come up with a plan. Every political party owing us must pay so that we can provide services to people, its members included," mayor Herbert Gomba said.

"So every political party must pay or else we will be resorting, if engagements fail, to the courts. They should give us our money so that we provide services. Every political party failing to pay us has no right to criticise us because they are not playing ball."
Ad by Valueimpression

Zanu-PF officials have criticised the opposition party councillors for failure to address perennial water challenges and to provide basic services, including refuse collection.

Walter Magaya-owned Prophetic Healing and Deliverance Ministries Church, is also yet to pay close to $400 000 and the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport owes $101 250 000.

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Chiyangwa bars Zifa from Cosafa AGM

44 mins ago | 129 Views

ZPRA mobilises war vets for Bill hearing

45 mins ago | 90 Views

Settlers seek eviction of conservancy owners

45 mins ago | 79 Views

Stray donkeys, scotch-carts a menace in Victoria Falls

45 mins ago | 62 Views

REA stores clerk in dock for stealing aluminium conductors

46 mins ago | 86 Views

Zanu-PF Chiredzi councillor dies

46 mins ago | 101 Views

Mnangagwa Executive plots coup against Parliament

47 mins ago | 331 Views

Teacher flees after students protest

47 mins ago | 207 Views

Bulawayo's stinky water safe

47 mins ago | 55 Views

Rehabilitation of Harare-Beitbridge road to be complete by year end

59 mins ago | 225 Views

Zifa in a fix over Joey Antipas

1 hr ago | 218 Views

Zimbabwe forex crisis to worsen

1 hr ago | 344 Views

'Our international partners are making Zimbabweans suffer'

1 hr ago | 275 Views

Chamisa fingers Mnangagwa

1 hr ago | 378 Views

Zanu-PF blames climate change

1 hr ago | 105 Views

David Parirenyatwa applies for discharge

1 hr ago | 192 Views

Chamisa threatens

2 hrs ago | 431 Views

'Maize meal shortage to ease next week'

2 hrs ago | 145 Views

Spokesperson's post divides POLAD

2 hrs ago | 432 Views

Man kills friend over gambled money

2 hrs ago | 190 Views

Sikhala's supporters to storm Masvingo courts

2 hrs ago | 182 Views

Chamisa tells supporters not to be afraid of guns

2 hrs ago | 407 Views

Chamisa wants dialogue with military

2 hrs ago | 816 Views

Top cop 'receives steer' to make case 'disappear'

2 hrs ago | 250 Views

Fake cop rapes prostitute

2 hrs ago | 279 Views

Chamisa vows street protests on the way

2 hrs ago | 177 Views

Sundowns can still snatch Musona

2 hrs ago | 185 Views

Supermarket forces clients to buy grocery worth $150 if they need 10kg mealie meal

2 hrs ago | 176 Views

60 arrested at Gwanda violence hotspot

2 hrs ago | 121 Views

Woman murders husband with petrol fire

2 hrs ago | 255 Views

Senior doctors resume normal duty

2 hrs ago | 85 Views

Bulawayo dam levels drop

2 hrs ago | 106 Views

Zimbabwe, US to continue talks, says Mohadi

2 hrs ago | 56 Views

Universities hike fees

2 hrs ago | 356 Views

Zimbabwe warriors grouped with Bafana Bafana in World Cup qualifier

2 hrs ago | 151 Views

Mealie-meal supply to improve

2 hrs ago | 39 Views

Why Kasukuwere, Mzembi are doomed to fail

2 hrs ago | 114 Views

Ideological school tasked to refocus Zanu-PF membership

2 hrs ago | 20 Views

Mnangagwa's govt dismisses Chamisa speech

2 hrs ago | 300 Views

MDC-T national youth spokesperson is in trouble

2 hrs ago | 154 Views

Reprieve for ex-Zinara boss

2 hrs ago | 157 Views

Chiyangwa gets reprieve

2 hrs ago | 179 Views

Roller meal shortages persist

2 hrs ago | 142 Views

Chiwenga vs Mary: Court reserves judgment

2 hrs ago | 523 Views

Chamisa chides Mnangagwa over meat, veggies comment

2 hrs ago | 554 Views

Police seal off Mazowe's Jumbo Mine

2 hrs ago | 234 Views

Zifa barred from Cosafa indaba after exposing Chiyangwa funds abuse

2 hrs ago | 183 Views

Zimbabwe 'reduces debt by theft' after Supreme Court ruling: lawyers

2 hrs ago | 273 Views

Duty on bus kits cut to 10%

2 hrs ago | 93 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days