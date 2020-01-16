Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Chamisa fingers Mnangagwa

by newzimbabwe
1 hr ago | Views
MDC leader Nelson Chamisa has accused President Emmerson Mnangagwa of being the godfather of machete wielding gangs that continue to terrorise villagers in parts of the country.

He was addressing party supporters Tuesday during his State of the Nation Address (SONA) at Stodart Grounds, in Harare's old suburb of Mbare.

Chamisa said Mnangagwa's silence on the gangs was testimony he and his Zanu-PF party had a hand in the violent episodes that have rocked the country with the latest being the so-called Mashurugwi menace.

"Tikaona musha wapera, toziva kuti ane chikwambo ndiye akanyarara (We should be suspicious of a leader who remains quiet in such a situation)," Chamisa said in apparent reference to Mnangagwa.

"If we don't stand up together as a people to defend ourselves, we will go the Rwandan way. We have a soft genocide taking place."

Chamisa was referring to the 1994 Rwandan genocide in which over 800 000 were massacred.

"I have listened to our colleagues in Zanu-PF at a high level, nobody; none of them has condemned the crisis we have in the country of organised, commanded, initiated from the top, violence, which is challenging the security of persons."

Chamisa is not the first politician to accuse Zanu-PF of being sponsor of machete wielding gangs.

Former cabinet minister Jonathan Moyo recently claimed Mnangagwa was implicated in a 2017 police investigation into machete wars in Kwekwe's gold fields.

Norton MP Temba Mliswa has also linked some top Zanu-PF and government officials to the violence.

Mnangagwa is yet to make a strong declaration he and his government were against the machete gangs which are responsible for murder, rape, torture and assault on innocent villagers.

Source - newzimbabwe

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Chiyangwa bars Zifa from Cosafa AGM

49 mins ago | 157 Views

ZPRA mobilises war vets for Bill hearing

50 mins ago | 101 Views

Settlers seek eviction of conservancy owners

50 mins ago | 85 Views

Stray donkeys, scotch-carts a menace in Victoria Falls

51 mins ago | 73 Views

REA stores clerk in dock for stealing aluminium conductors

51 mins ago | 94 Views

Zanu-PF Chiredzi councillor dies

51 mins ago | 122 Views

Mnangagwa Executive plots coup against Parliament

52 mins ago | 394 Views

Teacher flees after students protest

52 mins ago | 245 Views

Bulawayo's stinky water safe

53 mins ago | 63 Views

Rehabilitation of Harare-Beitbridge road to be complete by year end

1 hr ago | 245 Views

Zifa in a fix over Joey Antipas

1 hr ago | 239 Views

Zimbabwe forex crisis to worsen

1 hr ago | 376 Views

'Our international partners are making Zimbabweans suffer'

1 hr ago | 297 Views

MDC led Council threatens legal action against Zanu-PF

1 hr ago | 176 Views

Zanu-PF blames climate change

1 hr ago | 111 Views

David Parirenyatwa applies for discharge

1 hr ago | 205 Views

Chamisa threatens

2 hrs ago | 456 Views

'Maize meal shortage to ease next week'

2 hrs ago | 151 Views

Spokesperson's post divides POLAD

2 hrs ago | 444 Views

Man kills friend over gambled money

2 hrs ago | 202 Views

Sikhala's supporters to storm Masvingo courts

2 hrs ago | 193 Views

Chamisa tells supporters not to be afraid of guns

2 hrs ago | 424 Views

Chamisa wants dialogue with military

2 hrs ago | 858 Views

Top cop 'receives steer' to make case 'disappear'

2 hrs ago | 261 Views

Fake cop rapes prostitute

2 hrs ago | 288 Views

Chamisa vows street protests on the way

2 hrs ago | 184 Views

Sundowns can still snatch Musona

2 hrs ago | 190 Views

Supermarket forces clients to buy grocery worth $150 if they need 10kg mealie meal

2 hrs ago | 180 Views

60 arrested at Gwanda violence hotspot

2 hrs ago | 130 Views

Woman murders husband with petrol fire

2 hrs ago | 264 Views

Senior doctors resume normal duty

2 hrs ago | 86 Views

Bulawayo dam levels drop

2 hrs ago | 109 Views

Zimbabwe, US to continue talks, says Mohadi

2 hrs ago | 58 Views

Universities hike fees

2 hrs ago | 378 Views

Zimbabwe warriors grouped with Bafana Bafana in World Cup qualifier

2 hrs ago | 158 Views

Mealie-meal supply to improve

2 hrs ago | 40 Views

Why Kasukuwere, Mzembi are doomed to fail

2 hrs ago | 121 Views

Ideological school tasked to refocus Zanu-PF membership

2 hrs ago | 20 Views

Mnangagwa's govt dismisses Chamisa speech

2 hrs ago | 306 Views

MDC-T national youth spokesperson is in trouble

2 hrs ago | 157 Views

Reprieve for ex-Zinara boss

2 hrs ago | 161 Views

Chiyangwa gets reprieve

2 hrs ago | 182 Views

Roller meal shortages persist

2 hrs ago | 142 Views

Chiwenga vs Mary: Court reserves judgment

2 hrs ago | 541 Views

Chamisa chides Mnangagwa over meat, veggies comment

2 hrs ago | 571 Views

Police seal off Mazowe's Jumbo Mine

2 hrs ago | 241 Views

Zifa barred from Cosafa indaba after exposing Chiyangwa funds abuse

2 hrs ago | 186 Views

Zimbabwe 'reduces debt by theft' after Supreme Court ruling: lawyers

2 hrs ago | 277 Views

Duty on bus kits cut to 10%

2 hrs ago | 95 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days