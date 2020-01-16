'Our international partners are making Zimbabweans suffer'

News / National

by Staff reporter

MDC Alliance (MDCA) leader Nelson Chamisa yesterday addressing an MDCA rally dubbed agenda 2020 in Harare at Mbare Stodart Complex said their international partners were making Zimbabweans suffer and called for them to resort to policies that are pro people's livelihood.The statement by Chamisa is a climb down from the stance by MDC and MDCA as the authors of sanctions who continued to call for their continued tightened grip on the country' s economy.Announcing his agenda for 2020, 'Breaking Barriers Initiative' (BBI), Chamisa said their international partners should rationalize policies aimed at solving problems being faced by the people."BBI 2020 is the year of removing barriers to happiness and freedom, promoting Zimbabwe into the 4th industrialisation, calling on the International partners to rationalise policies aimed at solving the challenges with the people," he said.Chamisa also said his party was riddled with corruption, imposition of candidates, disorganization and Members of Parliament (MPs) who were failing to plough back to their communities.It's time to fight against corruption. If you are in our party and you are corrupt we will not respect you. This year at branch levels there shall be no imposition of candidates. We need to reorganize the party through strengthening the party. We are not going to entertain MPs that fail to go back to the electorate, this year MPs should go back to the electorate, he said.