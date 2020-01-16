Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zifa in a fix over Joey Antipas

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
THE Zimbabwe Football Association (Zifa) intention of appointing Joey Antipas as the Warriors coach is likely to hit a snag due to the Confederation of African (Caf) standardisation statutes.

Zifa is racing against time to appoint a new coach for the Warriors.

The association, currently sitting on a US$8 million debt, does not have the budget to appoint a foreign gaffer hence the push for Antipas to take the job on a permanent basis.

The Zifa technical committee met over the weekend to sift through the CVs of all the coaches that applied for the vacant post and it is believed that Antipas' name is among the candidates forwarded to the board for consideration.

Besides Antipas, some of the foreign coaches who applied for the job are Erol Akbay (Netherlands), Michael Weiss (Germany), Manuel Marquez (Spain), Kosta Papic (Serbia), and Croatian mentor Zdravko Logarusic.

It has since been established that Antipas, who was the only local coach to have applied for the job, does not possess the requisite qualifications needed, thereby making him ineligible.

Caf recently passed a resolution that stipulates only coaches with a Caf A licence will be allowed to take charge of national teams on the continent.

The rule will be in full force at this year's 2020 Chan finals to be held Cameroon and should Zifa go ahead in appointing Antipas, he will not be allowed to sit on the bench as he only has a Caf B licence.

According to the Caf regulations, Antipas can only be allowed an assistant coach during Caf and Fifa sanctioned international matches.

Source - dailynews

