Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

ZBC property attached over US$370,000 debt

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
THE Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation (ZBC) recently landed itself in trouble after refusing to settle a US$370 000 debt opting to pay off the same in local currency, a move that has prompted an international firm to attach the broadcaster's property.

ZBC has since filed an urgent chamber application at the High Court seeking an order to stay the sale in execution of its property by Optma Sports Management International t/a OSMI.

According to ZBC's corporate secretary Patricia Muchengwa the issue started sometime in November 2018, when an order by consent was granted by High Court judge Justice Clement Phiri in favour of OSMI in the sum of US$370 000 together with interest.

In terms of the consent order, Muchengwa said the parties agreed that ZBC would settle a portion of the judgment debt being US$110 000 through peak advertising time, which was to be availed to OSMI on or before December 15, 2018.

"In terms of the order by consent, the applicant (ZBC) would settle a portion of the judgment debt in the sum of US$260 000 over a period of seven months by way of monthly instalments of not less than US$20 000 beginning on or before November 30, 2018 with the first instalment being for US$30 000. The instalments would be payable into an account nominated by the first respondent (OSMI)'s legal practitioners, which would be supplied to the applicant," she said.

Muchengwa further said pursuant to the consent order and following ZBC's failure to comply with the terms of the order, a writ of execution was issued against her firms' movable goods on July 1, 2019 and consequently, the goods were attached and seized by the sheriff on September 5, 2019.

The secretary also said pending the date of removal, the parties engaged each other and agreed that in accordance with the law and in light of their discussions before Justice Phiri, the national broadcaster would continue paying the judgment debt in local currency at a rate of 1:1 and that execution would accordingly be suspended.

"The applicant duly paid off the judgment debt in the total sum of $260 000 (local currency) and has availed peak advertising air time to the first respondent in respect of the remaining portion of the judgment as per order by consent. I attach hereto a reconciliation statement showing payments in the total sum of $172 000 which were made towards the judgment debt," Muchengwa said.

"Notwithstanding the above payment, the first respondent has proceeded to instruct the sheriff of the High Court to proceed with the removal of the applicant's property on the basis that the judgment debt is in United States dollars and has not been extinguished. The removal date is January 15, 2020 and thus the matter cannot wait."

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Chiyangwa bars Zifa from Cosafa AGM

1 hr ago | 279 Views

ZPRA mobilises war vets for Bill hearing

1 hr ago | 210 Views

Settlers seek eviction of conservancy owners

1 hr ago | 149 Views

Stray donkeys, scotch-carts a menace in Victoria Falls

1 hr ago | 130 Views

REA stores clerk in dock for stealing aluminium conductors

1 hr ago | 150 Views

Zanu-PF Chiredzi councillor dies

1 hr ago | 230 Views

Mnangagwa Executive plots coup against Parliament

1 hr ago | 738 Views

Teacher flees after students protest

1 hr ago | 435 Views

Bulawayo's stinky water safe

1 hr ago | 113 Views

Rehabilitation of Harare-Beitbridge road to be complete by year end

2 hrs ago | 341 Views

Zifa in a fix over Joey Antipas

2 hrs ago | 330 Views

Zimbabwe forex crisis to worsen

2 hrs ago | 501 Views

'Our international partners are making Zimbabweans suffer'

2 hrs ago | 406 Views

Chamisa fingers Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 525 Views

MDC led Council threatens legal action against Zanu-PF

2 hrs ago | 207 Views

Zanu-PF blames climate change

2 hrs ago | 138 Views

David Parirenyatwa applies for discharge

2 hrs ago | 245 Views

Chamisa threatens

2 hrs ago | 531 Views

'Maize meal shortage to ease next week'

2 hrs ago | 179 Views

Spokesperson's post divides POLAD

2 hrs ago | 537 Views

Man kills friend over gambled money

2 hrs ago | 240 Views

Sikhala's supporters to storm Masvingo courts

2 hrs ago | 238 Views

Chamisa tells supporters not to be afraid of guns

2 hrs ago | 484 Views

Chamisa wants dialogue with military

2 hrs ago | 1014 Views

Top cop 'receives steer' to make case 'disappear'

2 hrs ago | 308 Views

Fake cop rapes prostitute

2 hrs ago | 330 Views

Chamisa vows street protests on the way

2 hrs ago | 205 Views

Sundowns can still snatch Musona

2 hrs ago | 215 Views

Supermarket forces clients to buy grocery worth $150 if they need 10kg mealie meal

2 hrs ago | 211 Views

60 arrested at Gwanda violence hotspot

2 hrs ago | 150 Views

Woman murders husband with petrol fire

2 hrs ago | 311 Views

Senior doctors resume normal duty

2 hrs ago | 103 Views

Bulawayo dam levels drop

2 hrs ago | 128 Views

Zimbabwe, US to continue talks, says Mohadi

2 hrs ago | 65 Views

Universities hike fees

2 hrs ago | 483 Views

Zimbabwe warriors grouped with Bafana Bafana in World Cup qualifier

2 hrs ago | 190 Views

Mealie-meal supply to improve

3 hrs ago | 42 Views

Why Kasukuwere, Mzembi are doomed to fail

3 hrs ago | 150 Views

Ideological school tasked to refocus Zanu-PF membership

3 hrs ago | 21 Views

Mnangagwa's govt dismisses Chamisa speech

3 hrs ago | 349 Views

MDC-T national youth spokesperson is in trouble

3 hrs ago | 178 Views

Reprieve for ex-Zinara boss

3 hrs ago | 184 Views

Chiyangwa gets reprieve

3 hrs ago | 196 Views

Roller meal shortages persist

3 hrs ago | 148 Views

Chiwenga vs Mary: Court reserves judgment

3 hrs ago | 597 Views

Chamisa chides Mnangagwa over meat, veggies comment

3 hrs ago | 638 Views

Police seal off Mazowe's Jumbo Mine

3 hrs ago | 257 Views

Zifa barred from Cosafa indaba after exposing Chiyangwa funds abuse

3 hrs ago | 207 Views

Zimbabwe 'reduces debt by theft' after Supreme Court ruling: lawyers

3 hrs ago | 310 Views

Duty on bus kits cut to 10%

3 hrs ago | 101 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days