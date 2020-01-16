Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Stray donkeys, scotch-carts a menace in Victoria Falls

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
THE increase in the number of stray donkeys and scotch-carts in Victoria Falls town has irked residents who have taken the local authority to task to deal with the domestic animals and their owners as they can cause traffic accidents.

Villagers from surrounding areas bring manure and firewood for sale in animal-drawn scotch-carts into the resort town and let their donkeys graze in the town.
Victoria Falls Residents Association chairperson, Morgan Gazza Ncube said they were seized with the matter.

"We have tried to ask them not to let loose their donkeys into town because accidents are bound to happen due to that," he said.

Former Victoria Falls mayor Nkosilathi Jiyane said people from Monde, Sizinda and Chidobo brought manure in donkey-drawn carts in the resort town and council police should drive them away.

He said council should engage the owners of the animals and urge them not to let the donkeys loose.

A resident, who refused to be named, said: "As you know Victoria Falls is a resort area of which there are many tourists who visit the place. Roads are always congested, hence you will find that donkeys will be standing in the middle of the road. The animals are stubborn and it's very hard to get them off the road, therefore, road accidents are likely to occur."

Town clerk Ronnie Dube said he had not yet been approached over the issue.

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Chiyangwa bars Zifa from Cosafa AGM

1 hr ago | 276 Views

ZPRA mobilises war vets for Bill hearing

1 hr ago | 205 Views

Settlers seek eviction of conservancy owners

1 hr ago | 141 Views

REA stores clerk in dock for stealing aluminium conductors

1 hr ago | 148 Views

Zanu-PF Chiredzi councillor dies

1 hr ago | 220 Views

Mnangagwa Executive plots coup against Parliament

1 hr ago | 725 Views

Teacher flees after students protest

1 hr ago | 424 Views

Bulawayo's stinky water safe

1 hr ago | 112 Views

Rehabilitation of Harare-Beitbridge road to be complete by year end

2 hrs ago | 339 Views

Zifa in a fix over Joey Antipas

2 hrs ago | 326 Views

Zimbabwe forex crisis to worsen

2 hrs ago | 497 Views

'Our international partners are making Zimbabweans suffer'

2 hrs ago | 404 Views

Chamisa fingers Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 515 Views

MDC led Council threatens legal action against Zanu-PF

2 hrs ago | 206 Views

Zanu-PF blames climate change

2 hrs ago | 138 Views

David Parirenyatwa applies for discharge

2 hrs ago | 244 Views

Chamisa threatens

2 hrs ago | 529 Views

'Maize meal shortage to ease next week'

2 hrs ago | 178 Views

Spokesperson's post divides POLAD

2 hrs ago | 529 Views

Man kills friend over gambled money

2 hrs ago | 237 Views

Sikhala's supporters to storm Masvingo courts

2 hrs ago | 237 Views

Chamisa tells supporters not to be afraid of guns

2 hrs ago | 481 Views

Chamisa wants dialogue with military

2 hrs ago | 1004 Views

Top cop 'receives steer' to make case 'disappear'

2 hrs ago | 306 Views

Fake cop rapes prostitute

2 hrs ago | 329 Views

Chamisa vows street protests on the way

2 hrs ago | 205 Views

Sundowns can still snatch Musona

2 hrs ago | 214 Views

Supermarket forces clients to buy grocery worth $150 if they need 10kg mealie meal

2 hrs ago | 210 Views

60 arrested at Gwanda violence hotspot

2 hrs ago | 148 Views

Woman murders husband with petrol fire

2 hrs ago | 310 Views

Senior doctors resume normal duty

2 hrs ago | 102 Views

Bulawayo dam levels drop

2 hrs ago | 128 Views

Zimbabwe, US to continue talks, says Mohadi

2 hrs ago | 65 Views

Universities hike fees

2 hrs ago | 478 Views

Zimbabwe warriors grouped with Bafana Bafana in World Cup qualifier

2 hrs ago | 189 Views

Mealie-meal supply to improve

2 hrs ago | 42 Views

Why Kasukuwere, Mzembi are doomed to fail

2 hrs ago | 148 Views

Ideological school tasked to refocus Zanu-PF membership

3 hrs ago | 21 Views

Mnangagwa's govt dismisses Chamisa speech

3 hrs ago | 348 Views

MDC-T national youth spokesperson is in trouble

3 hrs ago | 178 Views

Reprieve for ex-Zinara boss

3 hrs ago | 184 Views

Chiyangwa gets reprieve

3 hrs ago | 195 Views

Roller meal shortages persist

3 hrs ago | 148 Views

Chiwenga vs Mary: Court reserves judgment

3 hrs ago | 594 Views

Chamisa chides Mnangagwa over meat, veggies comment

3 hrs ago | 637 Views

Police seal off Mazowe's Jumbo Mine

3 hrs ago | 257 Views

Zifa barred from Cosafa indaba after exposing Chiyangwa funds abuse

3 hrs ago | 206 Views

Zimbabwe 'reduces debt by theft' after Supreme Court ruling: lawyers

3 hrs ago | 310 Views

Duty on bus kits cut to 10%

3 hrs ago | 101 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days