Settlers seek eviction of conservancy owners

News / National

by Staff reporter

NINE Beitbridge villagers who were resettled at the Jompembi Farm in the district in February 2001 have filed summons at the Bulawayo High Court seeking the eviction of the owners of the wildlife conservancy run under Denlynian (PVT) Ltd and Trans Limpopo Carriers (PVT) Ltd companies.Denlynain (Pvt) Ltd and Trans-Limpopo Carriers managing director Ian Ferguson runs the Denlynian and Tamari Wildlife conservation on sub-division lot 7A and remainder of Lot 8 Jompempi Block.Ferguson bought the land 35 years ago and transformed it into a wildlife conservancy.The Zanu-PF-linked villagers, Milton Ndou, Mithiabo Sebata, Bigboy Ndlovu, Julius Mbedzi, John Maluleke, Percy Ndou, Rambelani Choeni, Ntshavheni Ndou and Joel Muleya filed summons saying Denlynian (PVT) Ltd and Trans Limpopo Carriers (PVT) Ltd were refusing to vacate the farm.The villagers through their lawyers from Mathonsi Ncube Law Chambers prayed that the respondents be ordered to pay costs of the suit.The villagers submitted that on February 23, 2001, government acquired the land in terms of the Land Acquisition Act Chapter 20:10 and they were resettled on the farm on August 12, 2004.They said despite being given notice in terms of section 8 of the Land Acquisition Act, the defendants and all those claiming occupation through them had failed, refused and neglected to vacate the properties and as such they were seeking their eviction.However, on January 16, Denlynian (PVT) Ltd and Trans Limpopo Carriers (PVT) Ltd through their lawyer Kholwani Ngwenya of TJ Mabhikwa and Partners filed their notice of opposition to the summons at the same court.