Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

ZPRA mobilises war vets for Bill hearing

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
WAR veterans and other members of the public will soon be able to express their opinions on the Veterans of the Liberation Struggle Bill, which is currently at First Reading Stage in the National Assembly amid erosion of the current gratuities of ex-freedom fighters by inflation.

Next week, the Levy Mayihlome (Umzingwane MP Zanu-PF)-led Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Defence and Home Affairs will gather views during public hearings on the Bill.

ZPRA Veterans Association says it has already begun mobilising its members and other war veterans to attend the meetings.

The committee will be at Bulawayo's Entumbane Hall on January 29 from 9am to 12 noon and will proceed to Nketa Hall from 2pm to 4pm.

ZPRA Veterans Association secretary-general Petros Sibanda on Monday said they will hold a meeting on January 26 to look into the draft before the hearings.

"On the welfare issue, we want it to be clear whether we fall under the Welfare or Defence ministry. At the moment, it is not clear and the Bill must clearly state the position. On the composition of the board of the veterans, it must be clear as to who will be chairing and it must be chaired on a rotational basis by both the Zpra and Zanla and this must be included in the Bill," he said.

"Zpra and Zanla must be apolitical, because it is clear that some of the war veterans end up being used by politicians. Yes, individuals are independent to belong to any party but organisations must be independent to avoid being used as political tools. The Bill must clearly state this."

Sibanda said the liberation war hero status must be given to someone when he or she is still alive, adding that housing and land issues and development in the allocated area must be included in the Bill.

If passed, the Bill has economic implications as there have been suggestions that war veterans want pensions that are equivalent to those of retired army majors, as well as gratuities that will be paid to war collaborators.

The Bill seeks to compensate war collaborators (mujibhas and chimbwindos) who participated in the liberation struggle and defines them as "any person who had at least attained the age of 16 years by December 31, 1979, and who in the period between 1975 and February 29, 1980 consistently and persistently was closely linked with the operations of the liberation war fighters through different activities".

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Chiyangwa bars Zifa from Cosafa AGM

1 hr ago | 289 Views

Settlers seek eviction of conservancy owners

1 hr ago | 156 Views

Stray donkeys, scotch-carts a menace in Victoria Falls

1 hr ago | 134 Views

REA stores clerk in dock for stealing aluminium conductors

1 hr ago | 153 Views

Zanu-PF Chiredzi councillor dies

1 hr ago | 239 Views

Mnangagwa Executive plots coup against Parliament

1 hr ago | 760 Views

Teacher flees after students protest

1 hr ago | 445 Views

Bulawayo's stinky water safe

1 hr ago | 114 Views

Rehabilitation of Harare-Beitbridge road to be complete by year end

2 hrs ago | 350 Views

Zifa in a fix over Joey Antipas

2 hrs ago | 335 Views

Zimbabwe forex crisis to worsen

2 hrs ago | 513 Views

'Our international partners are making Zimbabweans suffer'

2 hrs ago | 414 Views

Chamisa fingers Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 535 Views

MDC led Council threatens legal action against Zanu-PF

2 hrs ago | 208 Views

Zanu-PF blames climate change

2 hrs ago | 145 Views

David Parirenyatwa applies for discharge

2 hrs ago | 247 Views

Chamisa threatens

2 hrs ago | 538 Views

'Maize meal shortage to ease next week'

2 hrs ago | 181 Views

Spokesperson's post divides POLAD

2 hrs ago | 544 Views

Man kills friend over gambled money

2 hrs ago | 243 Views

Sikhala's supporters to storm Masvingo courts

2 hrs ago | 241 Views

Chamisa tells supporters not to be afraid of guns

2 hrs ago | 490 Views

Chamisa wants dialogue with military

2 hrs ago | 1028 Views

Top cop 'receives steer' to make case 'disappear'

2 hrs ago | 312 Views

Fake cop rapes prostitute

2 hrs ago | 333 Views

Chamisa vows street protests on the way

2 hrs ago | 206 Views

Sundowns can still snatch Musona

2 hrs ago | 216 Views

Supermarket forces clients to buy grocery worth $150 if they need 10kg mealie meal

2 hrs ago | 212 Views

60 arrested at Gwanda violence hotspot

2 hrs ago | 151 Views

Woman murders husband with petrol fire

3 hrs ago | 315 Views

Senior doctors resume normal duty

3 hrs ago | 106 Views

Bulawayo dam levels drop

3 hrs ago | 129 Views

Zimbabwe, US to continue talks, says Mohadi

3 hrs ago | 65 Views

Universities hike fees

3 hrs ago | 490 Views

Zimbabwe warriors grouped with Bafana Bafana in World Cup qualifier

3 hrs ago | 191 Views

Mealie-meal supply to improve

3 hrs ago | 42 Views

Why Kasukuwere, Mzembi are doomed to fail

3 hrs ago | 151 Views

Ideological school tasked to refocus Zanu-PF membership

3 hrs ago | 22 Views

Mnangagwa's govt dismisses Chamisa speech

3 hrs ago | 350 Views

MDC-T national youth spokesperson is in trouble

3 hrs ago | 178 Views

Reprieve for ex-Zinara boss

3 hrs ago | 184 Views

Chiyangwa gets reprieve

3 hrs ago | 196 Views

Roller meal shortages persist

3 hrs ago | 148 Views

Chiwenga vs Mary: Court reserves judgment

3 hrs ago | 600 Views

Chamisa chides Mnangagwa over meat, veggies comment

3 hrs ago | 639 Views

Police seal off Mazowe's Jumbo Mine

3 hrs ago | 259 Views

Zifa barred from Cosafa indaba after exposing Chiyangwa funds abuse

3 hrs ago | 207 Views

Zimbabwe 'reduces debt by theft' after Supreme Court ruling: lawyers

3 hrs ago | 311 Views

Duty on bus kits cut to 10%

3 hrs ago | 102 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days