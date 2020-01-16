Latest News Editor's Choice


Man locked up for killing vendor before stealing her phone

by Stephen Jakes
A BULAWAYO man has appeared in court charged with murder after he ambushed a woman who was selling cigarettes and tomatoes before hitting her with a wooden stick leading to her death.

Lucky Sibanda (39) of Dibuthibu village in Jambesi appeared before Bulawayo Magistrate Lizwe Jamela.

He was remanded in custody to February 6.

It is alleged that in August 27 at Middle lands Farm, Liwellin in Bulawayo, Sibanda in the company of Michael Mbewe who is still at a large met the now deceased Tsitsi Theodora Hove in Cement Side are on her way to sell cigarettes and tomatoes in surrounding villages of Spring Farm.

The two allegedly duped her into believing that there was a mine after Middlesland farm where tomatoes and cigarettes are high in demand asked her to accompany them there. Hove agreed to walked into the bush using footpaths.

When in the bush the two allegedly struck Hove with a stick causing her death.

The two stashed the body in some thickets after which they stole the Samsung J 1 cell phone, tomatoes and cigarettes.

The Samsung J1 cell phone which was stolen was recovered from a witness identified as Sibanda. Hove's body was discovered by a herd boy who reported the matter to the police leading to Sibanda's arrest.

She was identified by her husband through the clothes she was wearing.


Source - Byo24News

