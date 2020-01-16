ZUJ condemns MDC Alliance for journalist harassment

News / National

by Staff Reporter

The Zimbabwe Union of Journalists, ZUJ, has condemned MDC Alliance security officials for harassing journalist Robert Tapfumaneyi at a party event in Harare on Tuesday.Tapfumaneyi who works for online media platform, Sly Media was manhandled by the rowdy security details, some of whom accused him of working for the State broadcaster, Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation.He was further prevented from covering the event.In the process, the security details grabbed Tapfumaneyi's sensitive camera and threw it to the ground.The camera is being assessed for possible damages.The attacks by the MDC on journalists marks the first high profile incident of 2020 in terms of threats to the safety and security of journalists.The attacks also add to the increasing number of journalists who have been threatened, beaten or arrested by security forces and political activists.ZUJ Secretary General, Foster Dongozi said that the attacks on Tapfumaneyi were totally unacceptable."The MDC and its activists should put it in their heads that no journalists should be harassed, beaten or murdered, even if they are from ZBC while they are doing their work," he said."We therefore demand that the party should issue a public apology to colleague Tapfumaneyi given that he was bullied in public and replace his equipment if it was damaged during the scuffle."Dongozi further urged the MDC to come up with a clear protocol on how to engage the media at their public events."Several journalists have indicated that they are now afraid of covering MDC events because they feel threatened by the security details and that needs to be corrected," he said.