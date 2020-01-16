Latest News Editor's Choice


Siblings fined $100 for assaulting a gossiper

by Paul Ndou
3 hrs ago | Views
Two Beatrice sisters were slapped with $100 fine each today (Wednesday) for assaulting their neighbour over a gossip.

Shamiso Chisamba (21) and Shupikai Chisamba pleaded guilty to the charge before Beatrice magistrate Anorld Mabhuro who fined them $100 each.

The court heard that on January 5 the sisters called a minor (who cannot be named go ethical reasons) at their homestead and confronted her over a gossip.

The pair withdrew her dreadlocks and assaulted her with clenched fists and she sustained a swollen face and shaking tooth.

A medical report was produced in court and taken as exhibit one.

Source - Byo24News

