Siblings fined $100 for assaulting a gossiper

by Paul Ndou

Two Beatrice sisters were slapped with $100 fine each today (Wednesday) for assaulting their neighbour over a gossip.Shamiso Chisamba (21) and Shupikai Chisamba pleaded guilty to the charge before Beatrice magistrate Anorld Mabhuro who fined them $100 each.The court heard that on January 5 the sisters called a minor (who cannot be named go ethical reasons) at their homestead and confronted her over a gossip.The pair withdrew her dreadlocks and assaulted her with clenched fists and she sustained a swollen face and shaking tooth.A medical report was produced in court and taken as exhibit one.