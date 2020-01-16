Chamisa hold the keys

News / National

by Staff reporter

OPPOSITION leader Nelson Chamisa says he holds the keys to President Emmerson Mnangagwa succeeding in normalising Zimbabwe's relations with the West and attracting much-needed foreign investment to the country.Unveiling his agenda for 2020 in Harare's high density suburb of Mbare yesterday, a pumped-up Chamisa told his supporters that he held the keys to Zimbabwe getting out of its deepening political and economic crises — saying that this was because he controlled half of the country."Let us combine forces so that we move forward. With unity we can go far. At the moment Mnangagwa is leading a piece of the country and I have another piece."I have told foreign governments not to invite Mnangagwa because he only has one side and I have the other part."We need national re-engagement so that together we can re-engage the world … and they (the West) are in agreement with me," Chamisa said."Yes, we must have a roadmap to legitimacy and the removal of barriers, so that we can be one united people again," he added.This comes as Mnangagwa's efforts to restore normal relations between Zimbabwe and Western countries appear to be faltering following heavy criticism of his government's apparent lack of progress in implementing needed reforms.Both the European Union and the United States of America (USA) have accused Harare of making piece-meal changes despite having promised to act differently from the previous regime of the late former president Robert Mugabe.