Chamisa's security guards severely manhandled a journalist?

by Staff reporter
59 secs ago | Views
OPPOSITION leader Nelson Chamisa's security guards severely manhandled a journalist Robert Tapfumaneyi.

A tweet by @Klawry3 exposed the images of the skirmishes.

Said @Klawry3, "Chamisa's double standards shown here, His guards severely manhandled an innocent journalist Robert Tapfumaneyi. Reforms should begin with him. He is not qualified to advocate for political reforms."



Source - Byo24News

