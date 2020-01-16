Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mnangagwa evading Chamisa

by Staff reporter
14 secs ago | Views
OPPOSITION leader Nelson Chamisa has accused President Emmerson Mnangagwa of evading him so that they could resolve their political dispute.

Unveiling his agenda for 2020 in Harare's high density suburb of Mbare yesterday, a pumped-up Chamisa told his supporters that he held the keys to Zimbabwe getting out of its deepening political and economic crises

"In politics we differ but we remain brothers.  We (Chamisa and Mnangagwa) used to joke in Parliament, but he no longer wants to talk to me as a fellow Zimbabwean.

"For us we have said you cannot fix the economy of Zimbabwe without resolving its politics.

"I told South African President Cyril Ramaphosa and other regional leaders that they should help us resolve the crisis in Zimbabwe," Chamisa said.

"If they don't help us, Zimbabwe will become a burden on South Africa. I have already requested the support of Sadc and also the African Union to help us help ourselves.
"We don't want to have a conflict that will be resolved by outsiders, but just to help me and my brother find each other," he said further.

Chamisa also told his supporters that he had communicated to former South African President Thabo Mbeki — during his visit to Zimbabwe last December — that he was happy with his mediation but was averse to joining the much-criticised political actors dialogue (Polad).

This forum includes leaders of fringe parties who contested against Mnangagwa and Chamisa in the July 2018 polls.

"We remain committed to genuine dialogue … what we want is useful dialogue … not dialogue for the purposes of accommodation, photo opportunities or political expediency.

"We are a party that has learnt that the people's struggle must not be hijacked by incomplete or captured processes," Chamisa said.

However, he also warned that time was running out to resolve the country's deepening political and economic crises due to Mnangagwa's alleged dithering.

"The reality on the ground is that more than two years after November 2017, and more than 18 months after the 30 July 2018 election, time is running out for Zimbabwe.

"Impatience engulfs the nation and the real danger is that all and sundry will be engulfed by forces and processes that are intolerant to the continued reproduction of the terrible status quo," he said.

Analysts have said that the country's worsening economic rot and the renewed national tensions underline the urgent need for both Mnangagwa and Chamisa to end their long-running political feud.

The two men have previously and separately said they were willing to engage in dialogue to end the country's growing crisis.
However, and despite their encouraging statements, no formal and direct talks have taken place between them.

On his part, Mnangagwa has remained resolute in his demands that any talks with Chamisa should be held under Polad— where he regularly holds meetings with leaders of fringe opposition parties, who a large cross- section of Zimbabweans has dismissed as tokens, particularly as the youthful MDC boss is not part of this structure.

Chamisa himself has repeatedly ruled out joining Polad — demanding direct dialogue with Mnangagwa instead.
Mbeki — who helped to broker the stability-inducing 2008 government of national unity between former opposition leader

Morgan Tsvangirai and Mugabe, who are both late — has impressed upon both Mnangagwa and Chamisa the urgent need for them to work together to end the country's economic crisis.

His visit to Harare in December was part of plans by Sadc and the AU to end Zimbabwe's long-running political dispute which is threatening to destabilise the entire sub-region.

Last week, an international human rights group challenged Ramaphosa to use his position as the new chairperson of the AU to help end Zimbabwe's deepening political and economic crises.

Ramaphosa will assume the rotational chairmanship of the AU at the end of this month — amid concerns that the seemingly never-ending Zimbabwe crisis will continue to impact on South Africa very negatively, as has been the case over the past two decades.

Source - dailynews

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Gutu rubbishes links to mysterious High Court job

44 secs ago | 2 Views

Chamisa's security guards severely manhandled a journalist?

1 min ago | 2 Views

Chamisa hold the keys

3 mins ago | 5 Views

Open letter from teacher 'Brian M'

1 hr ago | 477 Views

Charamba gets it wrong - Mnangagwa's illegitimacy remains the people's key fight

1 hr ago | 408 Views

Siblings fined $100 for assaulting a gossiper

2 hrs ago | 289 Views

Chamisa's 'Nation's Agenda: 2020' - a fuzzy and confused plan, blundering from pillar to post

4 hrs ago | 1067 Views

Makokoba teen in trouble for theft of clothes worth $9K

4 hrs ago | 610 Views

ZUJ condemns MDC Alliance for journalist harassment

4 hrs ago | 620 Views

PICS: Madodi bus company

4 hrs ago | 2320 Views

Tourism minister visits Tshabalala sanctuary for the first time

4 hrs ago | 660 Views

Morocco's Mohamed VI Complex to host world football leaders

4 hrs ago | 163 Views

Man locked up for killing vendor before stealing her phone

4 hrs ago | 691 Views

Chiyangwa bars Zifa from Cosafa AGM

5 hrs ago | 1032 Views

ZPRA mobilises war vets for Bill hearing

5 hrs ago | 894 Views

Settlers seek eviction of conservancy owners

5 hrs ago | 422 Views

Stray donkeys, scotch-carts a menace in Victoria Falls

5 hrs ago | 508 Views

REA stores clerk in dock for stealing aluminium conductors

5 hrs ago | 510 Views

Zanu-PF Chiredzi councillor dies

5 hrs ago | 658 Views

Mnangagwa Executive plots coup against Parliament

5 hrs ago | 2939 Views

Teacher flees after students protest

5 hrs ago | 1742 Views

Bulawayo's stinky water safe

5 hrs ago | 594 Views

Rehabilitation of Harare-Beitbridge road to be complete by year end

6 hrs ago | 1353 Views

Zifa in a fix over Joey Antipas

6 hrs ago | 793 Views

Zimbabwe forex crisis to worsen

6 hrs ago | 1265 Views

'Our international partners are making Zimbabweans suffer'

6 hrs ago | 879 Views

Chamisa fingers Mnangagwa

6 hrs ago | 1349 Views

MDC led Council threatens legal action against Zanu-PF

6 hrs ago | 360 Views

Zanu-PF blames climate change

6 hrs ago | 277 Views

David Parirenyatwa applies for discharge

6 hrs ago | 406 Views

Chamisa threatens

6 hrs ago | 943 Views

'Maize meal shortage to ease next week'

6 hrs ago | 352 Views

Spokesperson's post divides POLAD

6 hrs ago | 1043 Views

Man kills friend over gambled money

6 hrs ago | 470 Views

Sikhala's supporters to storm Masvingo courts

6 hrs ago | 425 Views

Chamisa tells supporters not to be afraid of guns

6 hrs ago | 757 Views

Chamisa wants dialogue with military

6 hrs ago | 2038 Views

Top cop 'receives steer' to make case 'disappear'

6 hrs ago | 599 Views

Fake cop rapes prostitute

6 hrs ago | 616 Views

Chamisa vows street protests on the way

6 hrs ago | 338 Views

Sundowns can still snatch Musona

6 hrs ago | 708 Views

Supermarket forces clients to buy grocery worth $150 if they need 10kg mealie meal

6 hrs ago | 359 Views

60 arrested at Gwanda violence hotspot

6 hrs ago | 311 Views

Woman murders husband with petrol fire

7 hrs ago | 594 Views

Senior doctors resume normal duty

7 hrs ago | 195 Views

Bulawayo dam levels drop

7 hrs ago | 424 Views

Zimbabwe, US to continue talks, says Mohadi

7 hrs ago | 117 Views

Universities hike fees

7 hrs ago | 1087 Views

Zimbabwe warriors grouped with Bafana Bafana in World Cup qualifier

7 hrs ago | 342 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days