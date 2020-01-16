Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mthuli Ncube claims drought situation is under control

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
THE MINISTER of Finance and Economic Development has assured the international community that the drought situation in the country is under control as the government is putting in place measures to avert its effects by importing grain.

The minister was speaking on Bloomberg TV on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

Minister Ncube said the government is importing food from the Atlantic, South Africa, Zambia and Tanzania while also receiving support from the international community to ensure that every household has sufficient food. The country is currently facing food shortages due to the drought experienced last cropping season and the effects of Cyclone Idai which ravaged parts of the country in March last year.

The minister explained that the government is shifting its budget towards financing agriculture and implementing climate mitigating measures such as investing in agriculture, irrigation and growing drought resistant crops.

"Contracts have been signed, are being signed, we are shipping maize from the Atlantic, we are ready and we are working at importing food.

"Zimbabwe is well drilled when it comes to dealing with droughts such as this, we have had several droughts since independence so we have a team that is very focused, they understand logistics, ships are delivering in Beira and then we move it up by rail and trucks up to Zimbabwe," said Professor Ncube.

The Finance minister highlighted that the government subsidy on mealie meal will allow the vulnerable to access the maize in terms of pricing and accessibility.

Professor Ncube alluded to the fact that the government will introduce higher denominations of the local currency during the course of 2020 to make it easier for the transacting public though he highlighted that they have to be cautious not to fuel inflation and are also encouraging the use of electronic transactions.

He noted that the international community must realise that the government is walking the talk since it has managed to reign in inflation which fell from over 17 percent to 16.6 percent in December 2019.

"Inflation is coming down slowly but of course year on year inflation it remains high but that is expected, that is what happens when you liberalise a currency and it's trying to find its equilibrium, it is trying to find its footing, we believe its stabilizing, it has been quite stable actually," said Professor Ncube.

The World Economic Forum is running form the 21-24 January 2020 in Davos, Graubunden, Switzerland. The Forum brings together world leaders to discuss global, regional and industry agendas at the beginning of each year.

Source - zbc

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

WATCH: SA Police arrest Zimbabwean who killed senior cop

35 mins ago | 255 Views

Nelson Chamisa’s Agenda 2020 address to the nation

2 hrs ago | 147 Views

Chamisa 'holed up' at police station as 'Zanu-PF' machete gang bays for his blood

2 hrs ago | 899 Views

Mnangagwa takes away Kasukuwere's farm

2 hrs ago | 665 Views

PSL relegates Herentals FC

2 hrs ago | 292 Views

2019 O-level results out

2 hrs ago | 1316 Views

Hospital struggles with dead bodies

3 hrs ago | 640 Views

Here are Some of the Highest-Paid African Footballers in the Premier League

3 hrs ago | 717 Views

Zanu-PF militia besiege Mbare

3 hrs ago | 855 Views

Why we should not expect electoral or political reforms from a Zanu PF government

3 hrs ago | 267 Views

Here are Some of the Best African Players in the NBA

4 hrs ago | 190 Views

Passport prices remain unchanged, says Kazembe Kazembe

6 hrs ago | 1656 Views

Mnangagwa evading Chamisa

8 hrs ago | 3303 Views

Gutu rubbishes links to mysterious High Court job

8 hrs ago | 2440 Views

Chamisa's security guards severely manhandled a journalist?

8 hrs ago | 1691 Views

Chamisa hold the keys

8 hrs ago | 2304 Views

Open letter from teacher 'Brian M'

10 hrs ago | 2199 Views

Charamba gets it wrong - Mnangagwa's illegitimacy remains the people's key fight

10 hrs ago | 1922 Views

Siblings fined $100 for assaulting a gossiper

10 hrs ago | 835 Views

Chamisa's 'Nation's Agenda: 2020' - a fuzzy and confused plan, blundering from pillar to post

12 hrs ago | 1587 Views

Makokoba teen in trouble for theft of clothes worth $9K

12 hrs ago | 923 Views

ZUJ condemns MDC Alliance for journalist harassment

12 hrs ago | 845 Views

PICS: Madodi bus company

12 hrs ago | 3734 Views

Tourism minister visits Tshabalala sanctuary for the first time

12 hrs ago | 998 Views

Morocco's Mohamed VI Complex to host world football leaders

12 hrs ago | 317 Views

Man locked up for killing vendor before stealing her phone

12 hrs ago | 980 Views

Chiyangwa bars Zifa from Cosafa AGM

14 hrs ago | 1482 Views

ZPRA mobilises war vets for Bill hearing

14 hrs ago | 1493 Views

Settlers seek eviction of conservancy owners

14 hrs ago | 569 Views

Stray donkeys, scotch-carts a menace in Victoria Falls

14 hrs ago | 794 Views

REA stores clerk in dock for stealing aluminium conductors

14 hrs ago | 648 Views

Zanu-PF Chiredzi councillor dies

14 hrs ago | 1291 Views

Mnangagwa Executive plots coup against Parliament

14 hrs ago | 4610 Views

Teacher flees after students protest

14 hrs ago | 2492 Views

Bulawayo's stinky water safe

14 hrs ago | 1184 Views

Rehabilitation of Harare-Beitbridge road to be complete by year end

14 hrs ago | 3086 Views

Zifa in a fix over Joey Antipas

14 hrs ago | 1121 Views

Zimbabwe forex crisis to worsen

14 hrs ago | 1724 Views

'Our international partners are making Zimbabweans suffer'

14 hrs ago | 1116 Views

Chamisa fingers Mnangagwa

14 hrs ago | 1898 Views

MDC led Council threatens legal action against Zanu-PF

14 hrs ago | 431 Views

Zanu-PF blames climate change

14 hrs ago | 357 Views

David Parirenyatwa applies for discharge

14 hrs ago | 498 Views

Chamisa threatens

15 hrs ago | 1111 Views

'Maize meal shortage to ease next week'

15 hrs ago | 489 Views

Spokesperson's post divides POLAD

15 hrs ago | 1369 Views

Man kills friend over gambled money

15 hrs ago | 583 Views

Sikhala's supporters to storm Masvingo courts

15 hrs ago | 677 Views

Chamisa tells supporters not to be afraid of guns

15 hrs ago | 894 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days