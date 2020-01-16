2019 O-level results out

News / National

by Staff reporter

THE ZIMBABWE School Examination Council (ZIMSEC) has released the 2019 Ordinary Level examination results with a 33.9 % pass rate recorded.ZIMSEC says candidates who sat for this examination will be able to get their results from their respective centres from Thursday 23 January 2020.The results can also be accessed online via the links on the ZIMSEC website homepage as from 6pm today for a window period of seven days.More to follow....