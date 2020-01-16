Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

PSL relegates Herentals FC

by Staff reporter
Harare based Premier Soccer League side Herentals are set to be relegated after being found guilty of match-fixing.

In a statement, the premier soccer league says Herentals Football Club was found guilty of contravening castle lager premier soccer league rules and regulations.

This comes after the club and its official Oliver Chirenga attempted to influence the outcome of their league match against black rhinos played at the national sports stadium on the 19th of October last year.

The result of the match which ended three-nil in favour of Herentals has been forfeited which means the students will lose three points.

This leaves Herentals with 38 points, two points behind Chapungu who occupied the last relegation slot at the end of last season.

Herentals have also been fined 300 thousand Zimbabwe dollars while Chirenga has been fined 20 thousand dollars.

The premier soccer league says if they fail to comply, Herentals will not be allowed to participate in any football-related activities for the next 10 years.

Former black rhinos team manager Gift Kamuriwo who was also involved in the match-fixing attempt has been banned for three years with one year being suspended if he pays a fine of 10 thousand Zimbabwe dollars.

