Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Passport output to top 8 000 a day

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
Government is working out strategies to clear the passport backlog and increase daily production from the current 2 500 to 8 000, Home Affairs and Cultural Affairs Minister Kazembe Kazembe has said.

Minister Kazembe has warned corrupt officials at the Passport Office allegedly taking bribes to process travel documents, urging those with evidence of such corruption to come forward so that the law could take its course.

Minister Kazembe was speaking after a familiarisation tour of the passport production plant at the Josiah Magama Tongogara Barracks in Harare yesterday.

"As a ministry, we remain committed to ensuring that every citizen who needs a passport gets one without hurdles," he said.

"In this respect, Government has committed resources for the purchasing of consumables so that we clear the backlog in the first half of the year. If we are to meet our targets, we need to up our production from the current 2 500 to 8 000 a day. For this vision and thrust to be a success, you have to work extra hard in meeting the targets.

"In my interactions with various members of the public and media, since I took over this portfolio, I have been inundated with calls alleging corrupt tendencies in the Passport Office. Let me reiterate once again that corruption in all its forms will not be tolerated and anyone caught outside the law will be dismissed forthwith. It is incumbent upon all of us that we deal with the few bad apples among us who are tarnishing the good name of the department."

Minister Kazembe described his visit to the passport production plant as an eye opener.

He said the fee to obtain a passport remains $53 although discussions were underway to review this and allow locals with free funds to pay in foreign currency. "The challenges that we have been told are real," said Minister Kazembe.

"However, we must also try to strike a balance because at the end of the day access to those documents is a constitutional right so those discussions are still going on and it's a process to improve that. As of now those costs have not been increased."

Minister Kazembe was accompanied by his deputy Mike Madiro, Registrar-General Mr Clement Masango and Deputy Registrar General Mr Henry Machiri.

Source - the herald

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Man nearly kills security guard with brick

6 mins ago | 11 Views

Chamisa joins Mnangagwa cleaning exercise, introduces Smart Communities in rural areas

35 mins ago | 93 Views

Chiwenga dares estranged wife

36 mins ago | 129 Views

Chamisa says Zimbabwe situation ripe for action

36 mins ago | 50 Views

'Amending Zimbabwe Constitution will create dictatorship'

37 mins ago | 21 Views

Army camp commander faces fraud charge

37 mins ago | 57 Views

New political outfit promises democracy for all

37 mins ago | 43 Views

RBZ sets new capital requirements for banks

38 mins ago | 62 Views

Zimbabwe left with 30 days' supply of grain

38 mins ago | 34 Views

Zimbabwe govt urged to repeal Gold Trade Act

38 mins ago | 17 Views

Chapungu bounces back, Herentals relegated

39 mins ago | 39 Views

Zimbabwe fails to honour power supply contracts

39 mins ago | 24 Views

Marry Chiwenga has shown the way, can Zimbabweans emulate her?

40 mins ago | 94 Views

Mthuli Ncube to introduce $50 notes

42 mins ago | 219 Views

Zimbabwean singles scramble for TV dating show

42 mins ago | 99 Views

All that glitters is not gold

43 mins ago | 70 Views

Mnangagwa's top aide thrown under the bus

46 mins ago | 286 Views

Corruption in Zimbabwe's transport sector shocking

46 mins ago | 113 Views

Mnangagwa's govt sets up commission to probe MDC councillors

47 mins ago | 77 Views

Brothers dragged to court for threatening to kill sibling

47 mins ago | 45 Views

Zesn raps Zanu-PF, MDC for lack of succession policy

47 mins ago | 26 Views

Businessman in trouble over client's car

48 mins ago | 58 Views

Chamisa rally ignites violence

50 mins ago | 123 Views

Zifa defy Chiyangwa's Cosafa ban

50 mins ago | 47 Views

Masendeke brothers nabbed for machete assault, robbery

51 mins ago | 67 Views

Mnangagwa repossesses Kasukuwere's farm

51 mins ago | 68 Views

'Ruling on US$ debt a grand heist'

52 mins ago | 49 Views

NRZ loses US$3,6m infrastructure to theft, vandalism

52 mins ago | 15 Views

State seeks Marry’s alternative address, surrender of passport

53 mins ago | 33 Views

Councillors, management clash over 2020 budget

53 mins ago | 17 Views

Mohadi takes over, Chiwenga relegated to VP

54 mins ago | 91 Views

Bulawayo police ban carrying of weapons

54 mins ago | 22 Views

O-Level pass rate up

54 mins ago | 74 Views

Siblings in court for double murder

55 mins ago | 40 Views

Defiant Zifa to attend Cosafa indaba

55 mins ago | 29 Views

Zimbabwe govt universities defer intakes

55 mins ago | 79 Views

Hooker steals R2000 from client

56 mins ago | 37 Views

Chamisa's MDC Alliance divided over former 'Chief' Ndiweni

56 mins ago | 148 Views

Top cop in rhino poaching storm

57 mins ago | 61 Views

Big wigs face arrest in land barons dragnet

57 mins ago | 74 Views

Senior players skip Highlanders pre-season camp

58 mins ago | 103 Views

Zanu-PF want citizens to understand its vision

58 mins ago | 55 Views

Ray Ndhlukula blasts Tapfuma

59 mins ago | 131 Views

Snake bite tips

60 mins ago | 266 Views

Zanu-PF wants Killer's case finalised

1 hr ago | 59 Views

Mupfumira remains suspended from Zanu PF

1 hr ago | 37 Views

Council workers demand 6-fold salary increment

1 hr ago | 56 Views

Landmark ruling on US dollar debts

1 hr ago | 56 Views

Zesa to recruit new engineers, managers

1 hr ago | 71 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days