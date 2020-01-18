Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Council workers demand 6-fold salary increment

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
Municipal Correspondent Stung by the alleged quadrupling of salaries for top council management, ordinary Harare City Council workers are now demanding a six-fold rise in their earnings to beat inflation.

The least-paid council worker gets $1 000 while the bosses are believed to be pocketing an average of $25 000 following the increment. The town clerk is understood to be earning $32 000 per month.

Harare Municipal Workers Union executive chairman Mr Cosmas Bungu told The Herald yesterday that most workers were wallowing in poverty, making a strong case for a review of their earnings.

"Council's senior management hiked their salaries by 300 percent and is in accordance with the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the city's executive and the responsible authorities.

"Therefore, it is only fair that since the executive demands were met, the city should now do the same to their employees in grades 5 to 16 to curb and protect them from the harsh economic challenges our country is facing, by increasing their salaries by 500 percent," he said.

Mr Bungu said the existing salaries were demotivating as they were well below the poverty datum line, which was calculated at $3 656 in November last year. As a result of the low salaries, workers are reportedly failing to show up for work every day, resulting in poor service delivery across the city.

Mr Bungu wants council executives to ensure that workers get a "living wage". "Salaries have to be above the poverty datum line.

Considering that the City's leadership comes from the MDC-Alliance, whose formation was supported strongly by workers' union contributions to the Zimbabwe Congress Trade of Unions, we feel that the party is failing to recognise workers' rights.

"Quite clearly, the Government is now taking the lead in terms of employee remuneration, as it is constantly reviewing civil servants' salaries," said Mr Bungu.

Contacted for comment, City of Harare corporate communications manager Mr Michael Chideme said: "I can only comment when the matter has gone to council and has been deliberated on."

Source - the herald

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Man nearly kills security guard with brick

8 mins ago | 16 Views

Chamisa joins Mnangagwa cleaning exercise, introduces Smart Communities in rural areas

37 mins ago | 101 Views

Chiwenga dares estranged wife

38 mins ago | 138 Views

Chamisa says Zimbabwe situation ripe for action

38 mins ago | 56 Views

'Amending Zimbabwe Constitution will create dictatorship'

39 mins ago | 24 Views

Army camp commander faces fraud charge

39 mins ago | 61 Views

New political outfit promises democracy for all

40 mins ago | 54 Views

RBZ sets new capital requirements for banks

40 mins ago | 68 Views

Zimbabwe left with 30 days' supply of grain

40 mins ago | 37 Views

Zimbabwe govt urged to repeal Gold Trade Act

41 mins ago | 19 Views

Chapungu bounces back, Herentals relegated

41 mins ago | 41 Views

Zimbabwe fails to honour power supply contracts

41 mins ago | 27 Views

Marry Chiwenga has shown the way, can Zimbabweans emulate her?

42 mins ago | 102 Views

Mthuli Ncube to introduce $50 notes

44 mins ago | 232 Views

Zimbabwean singles scramble for TV dating show

45 mins ago | 106 Views

All that glitters is not gold

46 mins ago | 83 Views

Mnangagwa's top aide thrown under the bus

48 mins ago | 303 Views

Corruption in Zimbabwe's transport sector shocking

49 mins ago | 121 Views

Mnangagwa's govt sets up commission to probe MDC councillors

49 mins ago | 84 Views

Brothers dragged to court for threatening to kill sibling

49 mins ago | 48 Views

Zesn raps Zanu-PF, MDC for lack of succession policy

50 mins ago | 30 Views

Businessman in trouble over client's car

50 mins ago | 61 Views

Chamisa rally ignites violence

52 mins ago | 138 Views

Zifa defy Chiyangwa's Cosafa ban

52 mins ago | 51 Views

Masendeke brothers nabbed for machete assault, robbery

53 mins ago | 74 Views

Mnangagwa repossesses Kasukuwere's farm

53 mins ago | 75 Views

'Ruling on US$ debt a grand heist'

54 mins ago | 57 Views

NRZ loses US$3,6m infrastructure to theft, vandalism

55 mins ago | 17 Views

State seeks Marry’s alternative address, surrender of passport

55 mins ago | 37 Views

Councillors, management clash over 2020 budget

55 mins ago | 19 Views

Mohadi takes over, Chiwenga relegated to VP

56 mins ago | 95 Views

Bulawayo police ban carrying of weapons

56 mins ago | 24 Views

O-Level pass rate up

57 mins ago | 75 Views

Siblings in court for double murder

57 mins ago | 42 Views

Defiant Zifa to attend Cosafa indaba

57 mins ago | 35 Views

Zimbabwe govt universities defer intakes

58 mins ago | 84 Views

Hooker steals R2000 from client

58 mins ago | 37 Views

Chamisa's MDC Alliance divided over former 'Chief' Ndiweni

59 mins ago | 150 Views

Top cop in rhino poaching storm

59 mins ago | 62 Views

Big wigs face arrest in land barons dragnet

59 mins ago | 77 Views

Senior players skip Highlanders pre-season camp

60 mins ago | 104 Views

Zanu-PF want citizens to understand its vision

1 hr ago | 58 Views

Ray Ndhlukula blasts Tapfuma

1 hr ago | 133 Views

Snake bite tips

1 hr ago | 273 Views

Zanu-PF wants Killer's case finalised

1 hr ago | 62 Views

Mupfumira remains suspended from Zanu PF

1 hr ago | 39 Views

Landmark ruling on US dollar debts

1 hr ago | 58 Views

Zesa to recruit new engineers, managers

1 hr ago | 71 Views

Passport output to top 8 000 a day

1 hr ago | 83 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days