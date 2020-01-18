Mupfumira remains suspended from Zanu PF

News / National

by Staff reporter

The Zanu PF Mashonaland West Provincial Executive Council (PEC) has reaffirmed that former Cabinet Minister Prisca Mupfumira remains suspended from all elected positions pending a determination by the National Disciplinary Committee.Mupfumira is former Environment, Tourism and Hospitality Industry Minister. President Mnangagwa relieved Mupfumira, who is facing a slew of criminal abuse of public office charges involving US$95 million from the National Social Security Authority (NSSA), of her position as Cabinet minister in August last year and as Politburo member.Speaking to The Herald on Tuesday, Zanu PF Mashonaland West Provincial chairman Ziyambi Ziyambi said they had deliberated on Mupfumira's case and were going to follow the party constitution in dealing with disciplinary issues."The President wrote to Mrs Mupfumira indicating that he has removed her from the appointed positions that is; as a Cabinet minister and as a Politburo member and in the letter, the President indicated that she remained a Central Committee member and a Senator," he said."That position was correct because the President according to the Zanu-PF constitution has no power to remove somebody who was elected into the Central Committee and he has no power to write a letter removing someone who was elected into the Senate. So that was left to us to deal with as a province, which is what we did."We sat and deliberated on the case as a Provincial Coordinating Committee and we wrote a letter to the National Disciplinary Committee on our recommendations."He said, Mupfumira could not continue in either of her elected positions until her status has been determined. "Because we recommended a certain position to the NDC according to the province she stands suspended until finalisation of that case."It is like if I have been given a prohibition order and my case is before the disciplinary committee I cannot act in my original capacity until the final determination of that position," he said.