Zanu-PF wants Killer's case finalised

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago
The Masvingo Zanu PF leadership wants the party's national disciplinary committee to finalise the case of suspended provincial secretary for environment and tourism Killer Zivhu.

The provincial executive committee recommended Zivhu's dismissal last year on allegations of social media abuse. The Chivi South National Assembly member is accused of suggesting that President Mnangagwa and MDC-Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa should engage in dialogue to address the prevailing economic challenges.

The provincial leadership believes Zivhu's social media posts were suggesting that President Mnangagwa was not doing enough to address the challenges affecting the country, yet he has established the Political Actors Dialogue (Polad) which is made up of leaders of parties that fielded candidates in the 2018 Presidential elections.

Zivhu recently torched a storm when he accused some members of the party of attempting to divert a consignment of rice meant for his constituency. The issue saw other members being arrested.

According to the provincial executive committee resolutions read by the party's provincial secretary for administration Raymond Takavarasha at the end of the provincial coordinating committee meeting held at Victoria Junior School on Sunday, the province recommended that the national disciplinary committee should bring Zivhu's matter to finality to avoid "rumour-mongering".

The province also wants to see "stern disciplinary action meted out on party functionaries who spread half-truths and blatant falsehoods in dealing with the party and the public through various media platforms, bringing the party into disrepute," he said.

Takavarasha said the party should stamp its authority over all Government programmes and ensure the implementation of all its initiatives.

Speaking earlier, Zanu-PF Masvingo provincial chairman Ezra Chadzamira, who is also Masvingo Minister of State for Provincial Affairs called on party members to respect its values and principles, saying no one was bigger than party.

"We call upon those who want to cause disharmony in the party through the abuse of social media to desist from doing so. We expect everyone to communicate through the rightful channels to have his or her problems addressed than rushing to the media. That tarnishes the party image and should end," said Chadzamira.

He castigated those discrediting the party. "I heard someone saying that if he is dismissed from the party, he will make sure that even a cockroach won't vote for it. This is daydreaming because there were people who thought they owned Zanu PF, but they left it.

Members should not lie to themselves and behave as if they have the party in their pockets," he said.

Source - the herald

