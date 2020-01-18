Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Ray Ndhlukula blasts Tapfuma

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
Former Deputy Chief Secretary in the Office of the President and Cabinet, Dr Ray Ndhlukula, yesterday blasted former principal director of State Residences, Douglas Tapfuma, for allegedly abusing his office.

He said the position held by Tapfuma, called for high professional deportment, integrity and honesty in discharging duties.

Dr Ndhlukula, who was the accounting officer then, told the court that Tapfuma misrepresented to him when he applied for duty-free certificates on the pretext the vehicles were for Government use when they were for his personal use.

Tapfuma is facing criminal abuse of duty charges and Dr Ndhlukula was testifying against him before regional magistrate Mrs Estere Chivasa. He allegedly evaded car import duty for his personal cars after buying them using the State Residences Department's name.

In his testimony led prosecutor Mr Clemence Chimbare, Dr Ndhlukula dismissed Tapfuma's claims that his hands were clean.

Through his lawyer Mr Brighton Pabwe, Tapfuma said: "He followed the department's policy . . . He found this policy in place when he joined the department.

"He will further state that the department used this policy in clearing the other vehicles, some of which are not even owned by the President's Department or the Government."

In response to the claims, Dr Ndhlukula said Tapfuma was not telling the truth, adding there was no such policy.

"Surely if that policy was there, I would have taken advantage of it too for my own benefit. For the several years I worked in that department, I never used that facility because it's non-existent," he said.

"Procedurally, personal vehicles allocated to certain individuals for business use are procured through CMED and remains their property until they are ready for disposal. Duty-free certificates are only issued for motor vehicles and goods meant for public use."

The prosecutor produced copies of duty- free certificates acquired by Tapfuma for a Honda Fit, Toyota Altezza and Nissan Tiida, which were approved by Dr Ndhlukula and asked him to explain why he signed them.

Dr Ndhlukula said when he received the requests from Tapfuma, he exercised caution when he signed for the certificates as he believed Tapfuma was honest.

"The position of a principal director is a very senior position. It is an office you expect officers to act with integrity and high professional deportment in carrying out their duties.

"That expectation is even more for the principal director at State Residences because that officer works directly with the President," he said.

"I signed for the certificates because I did not look at Tapfuma as an individual, but his office. Also, before these certificates are signed, there would be supporting documents, for example, where the vehicles would be taken to and in this case, Tapfuma provided the State House's address as the place where the vehicles were being taken to.

"I was then made to believe all was in order. If I had known they were for his personal use, I would have dismissed the request."

During cross-examination, Tapfuma's lawyer maintained that his client had no case to answer adding that if ever he committed an offence as alleged by the State, then Dr Ndhlukula should be answerable to the offence too.

"No misrepresentation was made to you when you signed the certificates, you knew who the importer was and cognisance of this policy in place, you went on to sign. If you were not aware, you would not have signed. Otherwise you would be sitting in the dock also as an accomplice," he said.

Source - the herald

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Man nearly kills security guard with brick

12 mins ago | 28 Views

Chamisa joins Mnangagwa cleaning exercise, introduces Smart Communities in rural areas

42 mins ago | 123 Views

Chiwenga dares estranged wife

42 mins ago | 173 Views

Chamisa says Zimbabwe situation ripe for action

43 mins ago | 67 Views

'Amending Zimbabwe Constitution will create dictatorship'

43 mins ago | 26 Views

Army camp commander faces fraud charge

44 mins ago | 74 Views

New political outfit promises democracy for all

44 mins ago | 60 Views

RBZ sets new capital requirements for banks

44 mins ago | 74 Views

Zimbabwe left with 30 days' supply of grain

45 mins ago | 41 Views

Zimbabwe govt urged to repeal Gold Trade Act

45 mins ago | 25 Views

Chapungu bounces back, Herentals relegated

46 mins ago | 50 Views

Zimbabwe fails to honour power supply contracts

46 mins ago | 29 Views

Marry Chiwenga has shown the way, can Zimbabweans emulate her?

46 mins ago | 121 Views

Mthuli Ncube to introduce $50 notes

48 mins ago | 265 Views

Zimbabwean singles scramble for TV dating show

49 mins ago | 120 Views

All that glitters is not gold

50 mins ago | 92 Views

Mnangagwa's top aide thrown under the bus

53 mins ago | 334 Views

Corruption in Zimbabwe's transport sector shocking

53 mins ago | 133 Views

Mnangagwa's govt sets up commission to probe MDC councillors

54 mins ago | 96 Views

Brothers dragged to court for threatening to kill sibling

54 mins ago | 55 Views

Zesn raps Zanu-PF, MDC for lack of succession policy

54 mins ago | 35 Views

Businessman in trouble over client's car

55 mins ago | 69 Views

Chamisa rally ignites violence

56 mins ago | 158 Views

Zifa defy Chiyangwa's Cosafa ban

57 mins ago | 55 Views

Masendeke brothers nabbed for machete assault, robbery

57 mins ago | 84 Views

Mnangagwa repossesses Kasukuwere's farm

58 mins ago | 84 Views

'Ruling on US$ debt a grand heist'

59 mins ago | 68 Views

NRZ loses US$3,6m infrastructure to theft, vandalism

59 mins ago | 18 Views

State seeks Marry’s alternative address, surrender of passport

59 mins ago | 42 Views

Councillors, management clash over 2020 budget

60 mins ago | 19 Views

Mohadi takes over, Chiwenga relegated to VP

1 hr ago | 106 Views

Bulawayo police ban carrying of weapons

1 hr ago | 27 Views

O-Level pass rate up

1 hr ago | 88 Views

Siblings in court for double murder

1 hr ago | 45 Views

Defiant Zifa to attend Cosafa indaba

1 hr ago | 37 Views

Zimbabwe govt universities defer intakes

1 hr ago | 95 Views

Hooker steals R2000 from client

1 hr ago | 41 Views

Chamisa's MDC Alliance divided over former 'Chief' Ndiweni

1 hr ago | 161 Views

Top cop in rhino poaching storm

1 hr ago | 65 Views

Big wigs face arrest in land barons dragnet

1 hr ago | 82 Views

Senior players skip Highlanders pre-season camp

1 hr ago | 112 Views

Zanu-PF want citizens to understand its vision

1 hr ago | 60 Views

Snake bite tips

1 hr ago | 287 Views

Zanu-PF wants Killer's case finalised

1 hr ago | 65 Views

Mupfumira remains suspended from Zanu PF

1 hr ago | 41 Views

Council workers demand 6-fold salary increment

1 hr ago | 73 Views

Landmark ruling on US dollar debts

1 hr ago | 60 Views

Zesa to recruit new engineers, managers

1 hr ago | 77 Views

Passport output to top 8 000 a day

1 hr ago | 90 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days