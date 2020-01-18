Latest News Editor's Choice


Top cop in rhino poaching storm

A BULAWAYO senior police officer and two accomplices, one of them a Zambian, have appeared in court for allegedly poaching rhinos at Bubye Valley Conservancy at Mazunga area in Beitbridge.

Nhlanhla Nkomo (43), who is an Assistant Inspector stationed at Pumula Police Station, Stanley Katandika (50), a Zambian national and Owen Nyoni (35), a former ZimParks ranger appeared before Beitbridge magistrate Mr Toyindepi Zhou facing charges of violating a section of the Parks and Wildlife Act (poaching) and possession of a firearm or ammunition without a certificate. They were remanded in custody to February 3.

The three accused persons were apprehended last week by Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority (ZimParks) rangers following a tip off.

Prosecuting, Misheck Guwanda said on January 17 the three accused persons were cornered by ZimParks rangers who were patrolling inside Bubye Valley Conservancy, which is a protected area.   

They were allegedly hunting for rhinos when they were intercepted by the rangers who managed to recover a loaded firearm and ammunition. The court heard that Nkomo tried to flee to evade arrest and he was only arrested following the assistance of game scouts and tracker dogs.


Source - chronicle

