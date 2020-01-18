Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwe govt universities defer intakes

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
STATE universities have suspended February intakes as they are aligning their curricula to the Zimbabwe National Qualification Framework.

Higher and Tertiary Education, Innovation, Science and Technology Development Minister Professor Amon Murwira said universities, not Government have decided that there will be no February intake but applications for the first intake due in August may be done now.

"Universities work within Government policy and the policy is that everybody must comply with the Zimbabwe National Qualification Framework. The universities said they will be ready in August. The universities are the ones that are aligning their curricula," said Prof Murwira.

 "There is no first year February intake but they are going to start applying this time and lectures will start in August because universities are working on their systems to comply with Zimbabwe National Qualification Framework," he said.

Asked whether this new development applied to all universities in the country, the Minister said he was only responsible for state universities.

"I talk for only state universities" said Prof Murwira.  The decision by the universities comes during the same week they announced their new fee structures which will see students paying between $5 000 and $9 000 per semester depending on their programmes.

The National University of Science and Technology (Nust) was one of the first institutions to make public its new fees. According to information obtained from the institution's website, students in the Faculty of Communication and Information Science will pay total fees of $5 120; Faculties of Engineering and Built Environment $5 250; Faculty of Commerce $5 788; Faculties of Science and Technology Education and Applied Sciences will pay $6 500; and Faculty of Medicine $7 500.

The University of Zimbabwe fee structure shows that students in the Faculty of Arts would pay $5 310 while those studying medicine will pay $8 755.  

Government launched the Zimbabwe National Qualifications Framework (ZNQF) last year which it said ensures quality in education and training, enhances national and international mobility of graduates and workers through increased recognition of the value and comparability of Zimbabwean qualifications, provides a model for transparency in comparison of qualifications, and increases coherence between education output and the needs of the labour market.

The framework allows for the development, review, standardisation and assessment of existing and new qualifications to link and synchronise the various educational levels to allow for the transfer of credits and free movement of learners between various institutions inside and outside the country.

In a statement accompanying the ZNQF document, Government said the framework ensures that the path to acquire higher qualifications will become more streamlined and predictable, making planning by learners easier. It also said industry and commerce can now know what to expect from graduates and their qualifications.


Source - chronicle

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Man nearly kills security guard with brick

12 mins ago | 26 Views

Chamisa joins Mnangagwa cleaning exercise, introduces Smart Communities in rural areas

41 mins ago | 119 Views

Chiwenga dares estranged wife

41 mins ago | 168 Views

Chamisa says Zimbabwe situation ripe for action

42 mins ago | 66 Views

'Amending Zimbabwe Constitution will create dictatorship'

42 mins ago | 25 Views

Army camp commander faces fraud charge

43 mins ago | 73 Views

New political outfit promises democracy for all

43 mins ago | 59 Views

RBZ sets new capital requirements for banks

44 mins ago | 73 Views

Zimbabwe left with 30 days' supply of grain

44 mins ago | 41 Views

Zimbabwe govt urged to repeal Gold Trade Act

44 mins ago | 21 Views

Chapungu bounces back, Herentals relegated

45 mins ago | 49 Views

Zimbabwe fails to honour power supply contracts

45 mins ago | 29 Views

Marry Chiwenga has shown the way, can Zimbabweans emulate her?

46 mins ago | 118 Views

Mthuli Ncube to introduce $50 notes

48 mins ago | 250 Views

Zimbabwean singles scramble for TV dating show

48 mins ago | 118 Views

All that glitters is not gold

49 mins ago | 90 Views

Mnangagwa's top aide thrown under the bus

52 mins ago | 329 Views

Corruption in Zimbabwe's transport sector shocking

52 mins ago | 132 Views

Mnangagwa's govt sets up commission to probe MDC councillors

53 mins ago | 90 Views

Brothers dragged to court for threatening to kill sibling

53 mins ago | 51 Views

Zesn raps Zanu-PF, MDC for lack of succession policy

53 mins ago | 34 Views

Businessman in trouble over client's car

54 mins ago | 67 Views

Chamisa rally ignites violence

56 mins ago | 153 Views

Zifa defy Chiyangwa's Cosafa ban

56 mins ago | 53 Views

Masendeke brothers nabbed for machete assault, robbery

57 mins ago | 83 Views

Mnangagwa repossesses Kasukuwere's farm

57 mins ago | 82 Views

'Ruling on US$ debt a grand heist'

58 mins ago | 64 Views

NRZ loses US$3,6m infrastructure to theft, vandalism

58 mins ago | 17 Views

State seeks Marry’s alternative address, surrender of passport

58 mins ago | 41 Views

Councillors, management clash over 2020 budget

59 mins ago | 19 Views

Mohadi takes over, Chiwenga relegated to VP

59 mins ago | 106 Views

Bulawayo police ban carrying of weapons

60 mins ago | 27 Views

O-Level pass rate up

1 hr ago | 85 Views

Siblings in court for double murder

1 hr ago | 45 Views

Defiant Zifa to attend Cosafa indaba

1 hr ago | 37 Views

Hooker steals R2000 from client

1 hr ago | 39 Views

Chamisa's MDC Alliance divided over former 'Chief' Ndiweni

1 hr ago | 157 Views

Top cop in rhino poaching storm

1 hr ago | 65 Views

Big wigs face arrest in land barons dragnet

1 hr ago | 82 Views

Senior players skip Highlanders pre-season camp

1 hr ago | 111 Views

Zanu-PF want citizens to understand its vision

1 hr ago | 59 Views

Ray Ndhlukula blasts Tapfuma

1 hr ago | 139 Views

Snake bite tips

1 hr ago | 286 Views

Zanu-PF wants Killer's case finalised

1 hr ago | 65 Views

Mupfumira remains suspended from Zanu PF

1 hr ago | 41 Views

Council workers demand 6-fold salary increment

1 hr ago | 73 Views

Landmark ruling on US dollar debts

1 hr ago | 59 Views

Zesa to recruit new engineers, managers

1 hr ago | 76 Views

Passport output to top 8 000 a day

1 hr ago | 88 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days