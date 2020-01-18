Zimbabwe govt universities defer intakes

News / National

by Staff reporter

STATE universities have suspended February intakes as they are aligning their curricula to the Zimbabwe National Qualification Framework.Higher and Tertiary Education, Innovation, Science and Technology Development Minister Professor Amon Murwira said universities, not Government have decided that there will be no February intake but applications for the first intake due in August may be done now."Universities work within Government policy and the policy is that everybody must comply with the Zimbabwe National Qualification Framework. The universities said they will be ready in August. The universities are the ones that are aligning their curricula," said Prof Murwira."There is no first year February intake but they are going to start applying this time and lectures will start in August because universities are working on their systems to comply with Zimbabwe National Qualification Framework," he said.Asked whether this new development applied to all universities in the country, the Minister said he was only responsible for state universities."I talk for only state universities" said Prof Murwira. The decision by the universities comes during the same week they announced their new fee structures which will see students paying between $5 000 and $9 000 per semester depending on their programmes.The National University of Science and Technology (Nust) was one of the first institutions to make public its new fees. According to information obtained from the institution's website, students in the Faculty of Communication and Information Science will pay total fees of $5 120; Faculties of Engineering and Built Environment $5 250; Faculty of Commerce $5 788; Faculties of Science and Technology Education and Applied Sciences will pay $6 500; and Faculty of Medicine $7 500.The University of Zimbabwe fee structure shows that students in the Faculty of Arts would pay $5 310 while those studying medicine will pay $8 755.Government launched the Zimbabwe National Qualifications Framework (ZNQF) last year which it said ensures quality in education and training, enhances national and international mobility of graduates and workers through increased recognition of the value and comparability of Zimbabwean qualifications, provides a model for transparency in comparison of qualifications, and increases coherence between education output and the needs of the labour market.The framework allows for the development, review, standardisation and assessment of existing and new qualifications to link and synchronise the various educational levels to allow for the transfer of credits and free movement of learners between various institutions inside and outside the country.In a statement accompanying the ZNQF document, Government said the framework ensures that the path to acquire higher qualifications will become more streamlined and predictable, making planning by learners easier. It also said industry and commerce can now know what to expect from graduates and their qualifications.