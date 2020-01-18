Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Defiant Zifa to attend Cosafa indaba

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
ZIFA insist they will attend the Cosafa annual meeting in South Africa on Saturday and say the decision to bar them from the indaba is null and void.

Joseph Mamutse, the Zifa chief executive, this week sent a detailed response to the regional body questioning the timing of the move. Mamutse said they failed to pay their dues to Cosafa because of the country's monetary policies.

"The decision of the executive committee was arrived at without the benefit of any input from us, as the member association," Mamutse wrote.  

"It is trite that any decision that affect the status of a member association be done without consideration from submission from the affected party.  

"If this had been done, we are of the firm view that the executive committee would not have arrived at such a decision.  

"The decision is alleged to have been done by the emergency committee of Cosafa. A reading of the Cosafa statutes will reveal that such a committee is non-existent.

"Article 10 and Article 11 provide for the establishment of the executive committee and the duties and powers of the executive committee.

"There is no provision creating the emergency committee of Cosafa. As such the alleged decision was made by non-existent committee of Cosafa.  

"It is a nullity and will, accordingly, be ignored with the contempt it deserves."

Zifa were banned from the annual meeting in terms of Article 27.6 of the organisation's statutes. It states that an association which fails to pay its dues, "may not attend any meeting, or activity, of Cosafa.' But Mamutse said Cosafa ambushed them as Zifa were making efforts to settle their dues under an agreed plan.

"You will recall that we have made it clear that Zifa has not failed to pay its subscription fees to Cosafa," he wrote.  

"The non-payment of the annual subscription was due to the monetary policies of the association country.

"Our local laws are clear that we cannot make any foreign currency payment outside the country without the authorisation of the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe.  

"We applied for the authorisation to make the payment, which application was declined by the Reserve Bank. As such, the non-payment was due to the circumstances beyond our control. Be that as it may, we have made alternative arrangements with FIFA to ensure that the payment is effected."

Relations between Zifa and Cosafa have deteriorated in recent months and last week the local mother body questioned the regional body's executive to give themselves allowances amounting to R1.5 million.

Last year, Zifa launched an attempt to recall Cosafa president Philip Chiyangwa from his post after their spectacular fallout on the domestic front.

Source - chronicle

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Man nearly kills security guard with brick

13 mins ago | 28 Views

Chamisa joins Mnangagwa cleaning exercise, introduces Smart Communities in rural areas

42 mins ago | 123 Views

Chiwenga dares estranged wife

42 mins ago | 174 Views

Chamisa says Zimbabwe situation ripe for action

43 mins ago | 68 Views

'Amending Zimbabwe Constitution will create dictatorship'

43 mins ago | 26 Views

Army camp commander faces fraud charge

44 mins ago | 75 Views

New political outfit promises democracy for all

44 mins ago | 60 Views

RBZ sets new capital requirements for banks

45 mins ago | 74 Views

Zimbabwe left with 30 days' supply of grain

45 mins ago | 41 Views

Zimbabwe govt urged to repeal Gold Trade Act

45 mins ago | 25 Views

Chapungu bounces back, Herentals relegated

46 mins ago | 50 Views

Zimbabwe fails to honour power supply contracts

46 mins ago | 29 Views

Marry Chiwenga has shown the way, can Zimbabweans emulate her?

47 mins ago | 123 Views

Mthuli Ncube to introduce $50 notes

48 mins ago | 265 Views

Zimbabwean singles scramble for TV dating show

49 mins ago | 120 Views

All that glitters is not gold

50 mins ago | 92 Views

Mnangagwa's top aide thrown under the bus

53 mins ago | 336 Views

Corruption in Zimbabwe's transport sector shocking

53 mins ago | 133 Views

Mnangagwa's govt sets up commission to probe MDC councillors

54 mins ago | 96 Views

Brothers dragged to court for threatening to kill sibling

54 mins ago | 56 Views

Zesn raps Zanu-PF, MDC for lack of succession policy

54 mins ago | 35 Views

Businessman in trouble over client's car

55 mins ago | 69 Views

Chamisa rally ignites violence

57 mins ago | 158 Views

Zifa defy Chiyangwa's Cosafa ban

57 mins ago | 55 Views

Masendeke brothers nabbed for machete assault, robbery

58 mins ago | 86 Views

Mnangagwa repossesses Kasukuwere's farm

58 mins ago | 84 Views

'Ruling on US$ debt a grand heist'

59 mins ago | 68 Views

NRZ loses US$3,6m infrastructure to theft, vandalism

59 mins ago | 18 Views

State seeks Marry’s alternative address, surrender of passport

59 mins ago | 42 Views

Councillors, management clash over 2020 budget

60 mins ago | 20 Views

Mohadi takes over, Chiwenga relegated to VP

1 hr ago | 107 Views

Bulawayo police ban carrying of weapons

1 hr ago | 27 Views

O-Level pass rate up

1 hr ago | 88 Views

Siblings in court for double murder

1 hr ago | 45 Views

Zimbabwe govt universities defer intakes

1 hr ago | 95 Views

Hooker steals R2000 from client

1 hr ago | 41 Views

Chamisa's MDC Alliance divided over former 'Chief' Ndiweni

1 hr ago | 161 Views

Top cop in rhino poaching storm

1 hr ago | 65 Views

Big wigs face arrest in land barons dragnet

1 hr ago | 82 Views

Senior players skip Highlanders pre-season camp

1 hr ago | 112 Views

Zanu-PF want citizens to understand its vision

1 hr ago | 60 Views

Ray Ndhlukula blasts Tapfuma

1 hr ago | 142 Views

Snake bite tips

1 hr ago | 287 Views

Zanu-PF wants Killer's case finalised

1 hr ago | 65 Views

Mupfumira remains suspended from Zanu PF

1 hr ago | 41 Views

Council workers demand 6-fold salary increment

1 hr ago | 73 Views

Landmark ruling on US dollar debts

1 hr ago | 60 Views

Zesa to recruit new engineers, managers

1 hr ago | 77 Views

Passport output to top 8 000 a day

1 hr ago | 90 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days