Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Siblings in court for double murder

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
TWO siblings from the Midlands province who ganged up and allegedly murdered a taxi driver in Bulawayo and a shop owner in Inyathi in Matabeleland North before stealing their property worth more than US$6 000 appeared in court yesterday.

Freddy Dube (36) of Toro village in Lower Gweru and Thinkwell Moyo (38) of Silobela allegedly fatally axed Dumenkosini Sibanda (26), a Bulawayo pirate taxi driver on April 16, 2018.

They later travelled to Inyathi where they fatally stabbed Andile Ncube (21), a flea market trader and robbed him of his merchandise including his car, a Honda Fit.

Dube and Moyo born of the same mother but different fathers, appeared before Bulawayo High Court judge Justice Nokuthula Moyo facing two counts of murder.

Freddy's father, Mr Elliot Dube yesterday took to the witness stand and narrated how his son, who had been away for years, returned home driving a stolen car, purporting to have bought it in South Africa.

"On April 18, 2018, at around 9AM, my son (Freddy Dube) arrived home driving a silver Honda Fit and he was in the company of Thinkwell Moyo whom I later discovered is my ex-wife's son from another marriage," he said.

Mr Dube said his son lied to him that he was coming from South Africa.

"I got suspicious when I noticed that their car did not have number plates and when I questioned my son, he told me that he removed them because he did not want people to notice them. The number plates were kept inside the car," he said.

 Mr Dube said his son showed him a consignment of clothes and blankets which he had brought with him.

"He told me that the clothes were for sale and he even gave me some and we invited our neighbours to come and buy the clothes," he said.

Mr Dube said a month later police came to his homestead looking for the two accused persons who were not around. He said when Freddy spotted police upon his return, he tried to flee. "The police officers managed to apprehend him and brought him back home. They conducted a search in my son's bedroom in my presence and recovered two mats, a Samsung laptop, two cellphones and clothes," said Mr Dube.

On May 30, detectives from Lupane CID went to Dube's homestead and recovered more stolen goods from the people who had bought the items.  

The goods included several blankets, solar panels, shoes and radios.

Prosecuting, Mr Blessing Gundani said Sibanda, who operated a Honda Fit pirate taxi in Bulawayo's central business district, was last seen by his employer on April 16 in 2018 at about 5.30PM parked between Herbert Chitepo Street and 6th Avenue while touting for customers.

The court heard that Sibanda informed his employer that he was waiting for his customer whom he wanted to pick at around 8PM. It is alleged that the two accused persons hired Sibanda before they later robbed and killed him.

"On the same day at about 7PM, one Kudakwashe Mavhengere was driving to his plot in MacDonald area in Bulawayo along a dusty road when he discovered Sibanda lying motionless on the roadside in a pool of blood," said Mr Gundani.

Mr Mavhengere immediately made a report to the police who attended the scene.


Source - chronicle

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Man nearly kills security guard with brick

12 mins ago | 28 Views

Chamisa joins Mnangagwa cleaning exercise, introduces Smart Communities in rural areas

42 mins ago | 123 Views

Chiwenga dares estranged wife

42 mins ago | 173 Views

Chamisa says Zimbabwe situation ripe for action

43 mins ago | 67 Views

'Amending Zimbabwe Constitution will create dictatorship'

43 mins ago | 26 Views

Army camp commander faces fraud charge

44 mins ago | 74 Views

New political outfit promises democracy for all

44 mins ago | 60 Views

RBZ sets new capital requirements for banks

44 mins ago | 74 Views

Zimbabwe left with 30 days' supply of grain

45 mins ago | 41 Views

Zimbabwe govt urged to repeal Gold Trade Act

45 mins ago | 25 Views

Chapungu bounces back, Herentals relegated

46 mins ago | 50 Views

Zimbabwe fails to honour power supply contracts

46 mins ago | 29 Views

Marry Chiwenga has shown the way, can Zimbabweans emulate her?

46 mins ago | 121 Views

Mthuli Ncube to introduce $50 notes

48 mins ago | 265 Views

Zimbabwean singles scramble for TV dating show

49 mins ago | 120 Views

All that glitters is not gold

50 mins ago | 92 Views

Mnangagwa's top aide thrown under the bus

53 mins ago | 334 Views

Corruption in Zimbabwe's transport sector shocking

53 mins ago | 133 Views

Mnangagwa's govt sets up commission to probe MDC councillors

54 mins ago | 96 Views

Brothers dragged to court for threatening to kill sibling

54 mins ago | 55 Views

Zesn raps Zanu-PF, MDC for lack of succession policy

54 mins ago | 35 Views

Businessman in trouble over client's car

55 mins ago | 69 Views

Chamisa rally ignites violence

56 mins ago | 158 Views

Zifa defy Chiyangwa's Cosafa ban

57 mins ago | 55 Views

Masendeke brothers nabbed for machete assault, robbery

57 mins ago | 84 Views

Mnangagwa repossesses Kasukuwere's farm

58 mins ago | 84 Views

'Ruling on US$ debt a grand heist'

59 mins ago | 68 Views

NRZ loses US$3,6m infrastructure to theft, vandalism

59 mins ago | 18 Views

State seeks Marry’s alternative address, surrender of passport

59 mins ago | 42 Views

Councillors, management clash over 2020 budget

60 mins ago | 19 Views

Mohadi takes over, Chiwenga relegated to VP

1 hr ago | 106 Views

Bulawayo police ban carrying of weapons

1 hr ago | 27 Views

O-Level pass rate up

1 hr ago | 88 Views

Defiant Zifa to attend Cosafa indaba

1 hr ago | 37 Views

Zimbabwe govt universities defer intakes

1 hr ago | 95 Views

Hooker steals R2000 from client

1 hr ago | 41 Views

Chamisa's MDC Alliance divided over former 'Chief' Ndiweni

1 hr ago | 161 Views

Top cop in rhino poaching storm

1 hr ago | 65 Views

Big wigs face arrest in land barons dragnet

1 hr ago | 82 Views

Senior players skip Highlanders pre-season camp

1 hr ago | 112 Views

Zanu-PF want citizens to understand its vision

1 hr ago | 60 Views

Ray Ndhlukula blasts Tapfuma

1 hr ago | 141 Views

Snake bite tips

1 hr ago | 287 Views

Zanu-PF wants Killer's case finalised

1 hr ago | 65 Views

Mupfumira remains suspended from Zanu PF

1 hr ago | 41 Views

Council workers demand 6-fold salary increment

1 hr ago | 73 Views

Landmark ruling on US dollar debts

1 hr ago | 60 Views

Zesa to recruit new engineers, managers

1 hr ago | 77 Views

Passport output to top 8 000 a day

1 hr ago | 90 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days