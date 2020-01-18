Latest News Editor's Choice


Mohadi takes over, Chiwenga relegated to VP

Vice President Kembo Mohadi has taken over as Acting President until the end of the month when President Mnangagwa returns from his annual vacation.  

"Starting this morning (yesterday), Vice President Kembo D. Mohadi takes over as Acting President until end of the month when His Excellency the President, E.D. Mnangagwa resumes State duties after a year-end break. Dr Constantino Chiwenga reverts to his role of  Vice President," Deputy Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet Mr George Charamba said yesterday.

President Mnangagwa started his annual leave after ending last year on a high with the successful hosting of the Zanu-PF 18th Annual National People's Conference in Goromonzi in December.

In a statement earlier in the month, Mr Charamba had said President Mnangagwa would be on leave for three weeks until the end of the month and during his vacation, Vice Presidents Chiwenga and Mohadi would take turns to act. The President is spending his vacation in the country.


