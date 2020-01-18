Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

NRZ loses US$3,6m infrastructure to theft, vandalism

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
NATIONAL Railways of Zimbabwe (NRZ) has revealed that it has lost US$3 663 725 to theft and vandalism of rail infrastructure between 2018 and 2019.

The parastatal complained that despite the arrest of some criminals, it was disappointing that they were given short sentences which are not deterrent.

NRZ spokesperson Nyasha Maravanyika on Friday said vandalism and theft were a major drawback to the efficient running of the rail company.

"From 2018 to 2109 we have lost infrastructure worth US$3 663 725," he said.

"We have experienced theft and vandalism of copper, point machines, interlocking equipment accessories, telegraphic poles and copper cables worth US$1 144 403."

Maravanyika said theft and vandalism was experienced nationally, but mostly in secluded areas where lighting was poor and areas close to settlements both rural and urban.

"Some of the infrastructure that have been vandalised include Saw Mills along the Victoria Falls-Bulawayo rail line, Mpopoma, Masasa in Harare, Kwekwe, Gweru, Shamwari and Dabuka," he said.

He said NRZ had replaced infrastructure worth US$200 000 which was not enough to bring it back to its feet.

"Vandalism and theft have had a serious impact on NRZ as it affects service delivery, the safety and security of both the passengers and their goods. There are also delays on routes due to manual cranking of point machines to set the route among other problems," Maravanyika said.

"People need to know that infrastructure does not belong to NRZ or any institution. The infrastructure belongs to us as Zimbabweans, therefore, let us all cooperate because maize, cooking oil are transported through the rail."

Maravanyika said they had taken various measures including awareness campaigns to alleviate the challenges, which include rewarding whilstleblowers.

He, however, called for deterrent sentences to be imposed on vandals.

"The judiciary and the police are not hitting hard on the criminals, they are being given six months in prison and sometimes there are serious delays in courts to finalise the matters," Maravanyika said.

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Man nearly kills security guard with brick

14 mins ago | 32 Views

Chamisa joins Mnangagwa cleaning exercise, introduces Smart Communities in rural areas

44 mins ago | 132 Views

Chiwenga dares estranged wife

44 mins ago | 193 Views

Chamisa says Zimbabwe situation ripe for action

45 mins ago | 74 Views

'Amending Zimbabwe Constitution will create dictatorship'

45 mins ago | 28 Views

Army camp commander faces fraud charge

46 mins ago | 82 Views

New political outfit promises democracy for all

46 mins ago | 66 Views

RBZ sets new capital requirements for banks

46 mins ago | 78 Views

Zimbabwe left with 30 days' supply of grain

47 mins ago | 44 Views

Zimbabwe govt urged to repeal Gold Trade Act

47 mins ago | 28 Views

Chapungu bounces back, Herentals relegated

47 mins ago | 54 Views

Zimbabwe fails to honour power supply contracts

48 mins ago | 30 Views

Marry Chiwenga has shown the way, can Zimbabweans emulate her?

48 mins ago | 129 Views

Mthuli Ncube to introduce $50 notes

50 mins ago | 279 Views

Zimbabwean singles scramble for TV dating show

51 mins ago | 124 Views

All that glitters is not gold

52 mins ago | 99 Views

Mnangagwa's top aide thrown under the bus

55 mins ago | 349 Views

Corruption in Zimbabwe's transport sector shocking

55 mins ago | 139 Views

Mnangagwa's govt sets up commission to probe MDC councillors

55 mins ago | 99 Views

Brothers dragged to court for threatening to kill sibling

56 mins ago | 59 Views

Zesn raps Zanu-PF, MDC for lack of succession policy

56 mins ago | 36 Views

Businessman in trouble over client's car

56 mins ago | 69 Views

Chamisa rally ignites violence

58 mins ago | 161 Views

Zifa defy Chiyangwa's Cosafa ban

59 mins ago | 58 Views

Masendeke brothers nabbed for machete assault, robbery

59 mins ago | 93 Views

Mnangagwa repossesses Kasukuwere's farm

60 mins ago | 88 Views

'Ruling on US$ debt a grand heist'

1 hr ago | 73 Views

State seeks Marry’s alternative address, surrender of passport

1 hr ago | 47 Views

Councillors, management clash over 2020 budget

1 hr ago | 22 Views

Mohadi takes over, Chiwenga relegated to VP

1 hr ago | 108 Views

Bulawayo police ban carrying of weapons

1 hr ago | 27 Views

O-Level pass rate up

1 hr ago | 91 Views

Siblings in court for double murder

1 hr ago | 47 Views

Defiant Zifa to attend Cosafa indaba

1 hr ago | 39 Views

Zimbabwe govt universities defer intakes

1 hr ago | 98 Views

Hooker steals R2000 from client

1 hr ago | 42 Views

Chamisa's MDC Alliance divided over former 'Chief' Ndiweni

1 hr ago | 169 Views

Top cop in rhino poaching storm

1 hr ago | 66 Views

Big wigs face arrest in land barons dragnet

1 hr ago | 83 Views

Senior players skip Highlanders pre-season camp

1 hr ago | 114 Views

Zanu-PF want citizens to understand its vision

1 hr ago | 65 Views

Ray Ndhlukula blasts Tapfuma

1 hr ago | 144 Views

Snake bite tips

1 hr ago | 294 Views

Zanu-PF wants Killer's case finalised

1 hr ago | 66 Views

Mupfumira remains suspended from Zanu PF

1 hr ago | 42 Views

Council workers demand 6-fold salary increment

1 hr ago | 75 Views

Landmark ruling on US dollar debts

1 hr ago | 62 Views

Zesa to recruit new engineers, managers

1 hr ago | 78 Views

Passport output to top 8 000 a day

1 hr ago | 94 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days