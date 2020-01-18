Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mnangagwa repossesses Kasukuwere's farm

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
FORMER Local Government minister and Zanu PF political commissar, Saviour Kasukuwere's Mazowe Farm has been repossessed by government with the exiled politician accusing President Emmerson Mnangagwa of engaging in petty politics to victimise opponents.

Kasukuwere was a key member of the G40 cabal that was targeted by a military coup in November 2017 that saw the ouster of the later former President Robert Mugabe from power.

In a letter to Kasukuwere signed by Lands minister Perrance Shiri, government said it was withdrawing its offer for the land for downsizing purposes.

"Notice of intention to withdraw land offer under the land reform and resettlement programme (model A2, Phase 2). Notice is hereby given that the Ministry of Lands, Agriculture and Rural Resettlement intends to withdraw the offer of land made to you in respect of Subdivision whole measuring 556,617 ha of R/E of Concorpia Farm in the district of Mazowe in Mashonaland Central province," the letter dated December 17, 2019 read in part.

"The reasons for the withdrawals are for downsizing for planning purposes. You are invited to make any representations you may have in this matter in writing within seven days of receipt of this notification. All correspondence in this regard should be directed to the minister."

The letter was delivered yesterday to Kasukuwere's farm manager Shepherd Siyanganga.

Kasukuwere breathed fire accusing Mnangagwa of being petty and targeting perceived political rivals.

Kasukuwere's ally and former Higher and Tertiary Education minister Jonathan Moyo also had his farm taken by government last month.

"Obviously we will go to court," Kasukuwere said.

He said the farm was legally acquired and a lot of investment including irrigation facilities, a school, roads among other projects were made on the piece of land.

"We know it's targeted. A lot has been happening against this very person ever since the coup and largely to try and destroy what we have worked for. Government is using land to attack those they think are against them. That is pettiness and we must be above that. We have many challenges affecting the country that we have to deal with," he said.

"The systematic attack on our economic assets has been going on and it is driven right at the top," Kasukuwere fumed accusing the Mnangagwa administration of working towards undermining some tribes.

"This is sad and unfortunate," he said.

On the arrest of his younger brother Tichaona, Kasukuwere said: "He has been arrested. He is with (police) Law and Order currently. He is a quiet and solid businessman with no interest in politics. If they want me, they should say so and stop targeting my siblings."

He accused Mnangagwa of being vengeful and taking over power in the ruling party against the will of the people.

Several Ministers linked to Mugabe were forced out of the country after the military takeover and are plotting a comeback under different projects.

These include former Tourism Minister Walter Mzembi who fronts the People's Party project and Patrick Zhuwao who recently applied to join South African opposition party, Economic Freedom Fighters.

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Man nearly kills security guard with brick

20 mins ago | 52 Views

Chamisa joins Mnangagwa cleaning exercise, introduces Smart Communities in rural areas

49 mins ago | 167 Views

Chiwenga dares estranged wife

49 mins ago | 238 Views

Chamisa says Zimbabwe situation ripe for action

50 mins ago | 92 Views

'Amending Zimbabwe Constitution will create dictatorship'

51 mins ago | 33 Views

Army camp commander faces fraud charge

51 mins ago | 100 Views

New political outfit promises democracy for all

51 mins ago | 74 Views

RBZ sets new capital requirements for banks

52 mins ago | 95 Views

Zimbabwe left with 30 days' supply of grain

52 mins ago | 50 Views

Zimbabwe govt urged to repeal Gold Trade Act

52 mins ago | 33 Views

Chapungu bounces back, Herentals relegated

53 mins ago | 62 Views

Zimbabwe fails to honour power supply contracts

53 mins ago | 39 Views

Marry Chiwenga has shown the way, can Zimbabweans emulate her?

54 mins ago | 155 Views

Mthuli Ncube to introduce $50 notes

56 mins ago | 318 Views

Zimbabwean singles scramble for TV dating show

56 mins ago | 143 Views

All that glitters is not gold

57 mins ago | 113 Views

Mnangagwa's top aide thrown under the bus

60 mins ago | 399 Views

Corruption in Zimbabwe's transport sector shocking

1 hr ago | 167 Views

Mnangagwa's govt sets up commission to probe MDC councillors

1 hr ago | 114 Views

Brothers dragged to court for threatening to kill sibling

1 hr ago | 68 Views

Zesn raps Zanu-PF, MDC for lack of succession policy

1 hr ago | 41 Views

Businessman in trouble over client's car

1 hr ago | 81 Views

Chamisa rally ignites violence

1 hr ago | 182 Views

Zifa defy Chiyangwa's Cosafa ban

1 hr ago | 65 Views

Masendeke brothers nabbed for machete assault, robbery

1 hr ago | 107 Views

'Ruling on US$ debt a grand heist'

1 hr ago | 85 Views

NRZ loses US$3,6m infrastructure to theft, vandalism

1 hr ago | 22 Views

State seeks Marry’s alternative address, surrender of passport

1 hr ago | 55 Views

Councillors, management clash over 2020 budget

1 hr ago | 23 Views

Mohadi takes over, Chiwenga relegated to VP

1 hr ago | 118 Views

Bulawayo police ban carrying of weapons

1 hr ago | 33 Views

O-Level pass rate up

1 hr ago | 105 Views

Siblings in court for double murder

1 hr ago | 52 Views

Defiant Zifa to attend Cosafa indaba

1 hr ago | 41 Views

Zimbabwe govt universities defer intakes

1 hr ago | 107 Views

Hooker steals R2000 from client

1 hr ago | 47 Views

Chamisa's MDC Alliance divided over former 'Chief' Ndiweni

1 hr ago | 179 Views

Top cop in rhino poaching storm

1 hr ago | 71 Views

Big wigs face arrest in land barons dragnet

1 hr ago | 92 Views

Senior players skip Highlanders pre-season camp

1 hr ago | 117 Views

Zanu-PF want citizens to understand its vision

1 hr ago | 66 Views

Ray Ndhlukula blasts Tapfuma

1 hr ago | 150 Views

Snake bite tips

1 hr ago | 313 Views

Zanu-PF wants Killer's case finalised

1 hr ago | 73 Views

Mupfumira remains suspended from Zanu PF

1 hr ago | 46 Views

Council workers demand 6-fold salary increment

1 hr ago | 82 Views

Landmark ruling on US dollar debts

1 hr ago | 68 Views

Zesa to recruit new engineers, managers

1 hr ago | 83 Views

Passport output to top 8 000 a day

1 hr ago | 104 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days