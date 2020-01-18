Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Masendeke brothers nabbed for machete assault, robbery

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
LATE notorious armed robber Edmund Edgar Masendeke's two siblings have been arrested by the police crack team targeting machete gang leaders after they allegedly assaulted and robbed a motorist of US$300 in Kwekwe last week .

The Masendeke brothers — Edward, Kudzai and two accomplices were arrested over the weekend after robbing a motorist (not named in police records) along the Kwekwe-Harare Highway.

They produced machetes, dragged the motorist out of the car before assaulting and robbing him of hard currency.

National police spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi yesterday said he would get back to NewsDay after getting details of the case.

The case was reported at Kwekwe Central Police Station under RRB 4031491.

Allegations against the Masendeke brothers, Edward (42) of 449 B Section 6 and his sibling, Kudzai (26) of 180 Section 5 Mbizo suburb and their two accomplices, Lovemore Magorimbo (28) of Riffle Range Road Chegutu, Nesbert Banda (39) of Flat 4 D, Amaveni, Kwekwe, are that on January 11 at around 11:30am they followed the complainant who was driving a Honda Fit vehicle along the Kwekwe-Harare Highway.

He parked his vehicle at a truck inn. Before he disembarked, the robbers arrived in a Mercedes Benz with South African registration numbers.

They produced machetes and dragged the motorist out of the car, assaulted him and robbed him.

On Saturday, a police crack team hunting machete gang leaders received information that the four were involved in the armed robbery.

Acting on the tip-off they arrested Magorimbo who admitted that he, indeed, robbed the complainant and implicated Banda, leading to his arrest.

Banda also implicated Magorimbo and Edward.

He then led detectives to Edward's hideout who also reportedly admitted committing the offence.

It was also discovered that all the suspects had been released from remand prison on bail last year on charges of murder and armed robbery.

It has emerged that Edward is on bail pending murder trial.

He had been on the run since 2013 and was arrested in September 2018 after he resurfaced at his elder brother Elson's funeral.

Edward, together with accomplices Walter Mahofa and Justice Mukarati, allegedly assaulted Jonathan Mpofu and his siblings Ernest and the late Elson following a misunderstanding in a bar in 2013.

Mpofu died on the spot from the assault.

Source - newsday

Most Popular In 7 Days