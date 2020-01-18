Latest News Editor's Choice


Businessman in trouble over client's car

by newzimbabwe
1 hr ago
PROMINENT Harare businessman Stephen Margolis was yesterday taken to court for allegedly selling a client's motor vehicle in a deal gone sour.

Margolis (68) appeared before magistrate Yeukai Nzuda who remanded him to February 18.

The complainant is Farai Mapandu (39).

Allegations are that on February 27, 2016, Mapandu booked for a wedding at Margolis Resort and they agreed on payment terms.

Mapandu managed to pay $1100 and the balance, which was not disclosed in court, was to be paid in six weeks.

It is alleged that Mapandu gave Margolis her Honda Fit car as surety.

The court heard that Mapandu later raised the balance and went to Margolis's office where she met the accused's secretary who refused to receive her money. The secretary told her to come back later because Margolis was out of the country.

Mapandu later went back only to be shown an agreement of sale which showed that her vehicle had been disposed of because of late payment.

Source - newzimbabwe

