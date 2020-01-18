Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zesn raps Zanu-PF, MDC for lack of succession policy

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
INDEPENDENT election watchdog, Zimbabwe Election Support Network (Zesn), has blamed lack of proper succession planning in Zanu-PF and the MDC for causing instability in the country. Zesn cited the proposed changes to the Constitutional Amendment Bill as a case in point.

The Bill, meant to remove the presidential running mates to allow the President to appoint and fire his deputies at will, has come under heavy criticism.

Analysts said President Emmerson Mnangagwa, who has already been endorsed as Zanu-PF's 2023 presidential candidate, seeks to consolidate his rule through the Bill.

Zesn argued that the Bill was a result of lack of proper succession plans in both Zanu-PF and the opposition. Running mates guarantee a smooth transition and succession, Zesn added.

"Internal political instability of both the ruling Zanu-PF party and the main opposition MDC Alliance have been largely informed by the apparent lack of a succession plan in both parties," the Zesn argued.

"This gap has had a significant knock-on effect on the political stability of the government and the nation at large as internal party fights have often spilled into government.

"The running mate clause provision was going to support as well as formalise the selection of vice-presidents of the respective political parties, hence provide a measure of predictability and stability in the leadership transition processes whenever they occurred at both party or government level."

The late former President Robert Mugabe had not appointed a successor until he was removed from office in November 2017.

The MDC was also hit with infighting over the presidency following the death of its founder Morgan Tsvangirai in February 2018. The fight for the control of the party spilled into the courts as warring sides claimed they were the legitimate successors.

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Man nearly kills security guard with brick

24 mins ago | 67 Views

Chamisa joins Mnangagwa cleaning exercise, introduces Smart Communities in rural areas

53 mins ago | 189 Views

Chiwenga dares estranged wife

54 mins ago | 273 Views

Chamisa says Zimbabwe situation ripe for action

54 mins ago | 105 Views

'Amending Zimbabwe Constitution will create dictatorship'

55 mins ago | 39 Views

Army camp commander faces fraud charge

55 mins ago | 114 Views

New political outfit promises democracy for all

55 mins ago | 91 Views

RBZ sets new capital requirements for banks

56 mins ago | 113 Views

Zimbabwe left with 30 days' supply of grain

56 mins ago | 62 Views

Zimbabwe govt urged to repeal Gold Trade Act

57 mins ago | 37 Views

Chapungu bounces back, Herentals relegated

57 mins ago | 79 Views

Zimbabwe fails to honour power supply contracts

57 mins ago | 44 Views

Marry Chiwenga has shown the way, can Zimbabweans emulate her?

58 mins ago | 183 Views

Mthuli Ncube to introduce $50 notes

60 mins ago | 346 Views

Zimbabwean singles scramble for TV dating show

1 hr ago | 149 Views

All that glitters is not gold

1 hr ago | 125 Views

Mnangagwa's top aide thrown under the bus

1 hr ago | 436 Views

Corruption in Zimbabwe's transport sector shocking

1 hr ago | 179 Views

Mnangagwa's govt sets up commission to probe MDC councillors

1 hr ago | 123 Views

Brothers dragged to court for threatening to kill sibling

1 hr ago | 74 Views

Businessman in trouble over client's car

1 hr ago | 88 Views

Chamisa rally ignites violence

1 hr ago | 194 Views

Zifa defy Chiyangwa's Cosafa ban

1 hr ago | 69 Views

Masendeke brothers nabbed for machete assault, robbery

1 hr ago | 118 Views

Mnangagwa repossesses Kasukuwere's farm

1 hr ago | 106 Views

'Ruling on US$ debt a grand heist'

1 hr ago | 86 Views

NRZ loses US$3,6m infrastructure to theft, vandalism

1 hr ago | 23 Views

State seeks Marry’s alternative address, surrender of passport

1 hr ago | 62 Views

Councillors, management clash over 2020 budget

1 hr ago | 24 Views

Mohadi takes over, Chiwenga relegated to VP

1 hr ago | 124 Views

Bulawayo police ban carrying of weapons

1 hr ago | 34 Views

O-Level pass rate up

1 hr ago | 116 Views

Siblings in court for double murder

1 hr ago | 54 Views

Defiant Zifa to attend Cosafa indaba

1 hr ago | 41 Views

Zimbabwe govt universities defer intakes

1 hr ago | 113 Views

Hooker steals R2000 from client

1 hr ago | 50 Views

Chamisa's MDC Alliance divided over former 'Chief' Ndiweni

1 hr ago | 182 Views

Top cop in rhino poaching storm

1 hr ago | 74 Views

Big wigs face arrest in land barons dragnet

1 hr ago | 98 Views

Senior players skip Highlanders pre-season camp

1 hr ago | 121 Views

Zanu-PF want citizens to understand its vision

1 hr ago | 66 Views

Ray Ndhlukula blasts Tapfuma

1 hr ago | 157 Views

Snake bite tips

1 hr ago | 324 Views

Zanu-PF wants Killer's case finalised

1 hr ago | 77 Views

Mupfumira remains suspended from Zanu PF

1 hr ago | 49 Views

Council workers demand 6-fold salary increment

1 hr ago | 84 Views

Landmark ruling on US dollar debts

1 hr ago | 72 Views

Zesa to recruit new engineers, managers

1 hr ago | 86 Views

Passport output to top 8 000 a day

1 hr ago | 109 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days