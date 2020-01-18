Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Brothers dragged to court for threatening to kill sibling

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
TWO Chipinge brothers have been dragged to court by their sibling whom they threatened to kill with machetes in a feud over land and a homestead left by their late father.

Jimmy and Justice Mavenge were brought before Chipinge magistrate Joshua Nembaware by their sibling Moses who was seeking a protection order against them.

"The respondents are my step brothers. They behave violently against me and my wife. They want me to leave my homestead and land that was left by our father. They are ordering me to go to my mother's relatives," said Moses.

"They insult me and my wife, threatening us with machetes which they move around with. They told me that if I continued living there they would chop me and my wife to pieces with the machetes.

"They are stealing my bananas and destroying my banana trees to force me to leave my land and homestead. I no longer have peace and am now living in fear that the respondents might chop me or my wife. I am therefore applying for a protection order against the two respondents so that I will not live in fear anymore."

However his brothers denied threatening to kill him or chase him away from the land. The two said Moses was not co-operating with them in finding solutions to a number of deaths which had been occurring in the family.

"We deny ever threatening the applicant with death or chasing him away from the land and his homestead. There have been a number of deaths which have been occurring in our family and the chief advised us to consult on the causes and the applicant has been refusing to go with us to traditional healers," they said.

Nembaware granted the order and ordered the two brothers not to physically assault the complainant.

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Man nearly kills security guard with brick

24 mins ago | 67 Views

Chamisa joins Mnangagwa cleaning exercise, introduces Smart Communities in rural areas

53 mins ago | 188 Views

Chiwenga dares estranged wife

54 mins ago | 272 Views

Chamisa says Zimbabwe situation ripe for action

54 mins ago | 105 Views

'Amending Zimbabwe Constitution will create dictatorship'

55 mins ago | 39 Views

Army camp commander faces fraud charge

55 mins ago | 114 Views

New political outfit promises democracy for all

55 mins ago | 90 Views

RBZ sets new capital requirements for banks

56 mins ago | 112 Views

Zimbabwe left with 30 days' supply of grain

56 mins ago | 62 Views

Zimbabwe govt urged to repeal Gold Trade Act

57 mins ago | 37 Views

Chapungu bounces back, Herentals relegated

57 mins ago | 79 Views

Zimbabwe fails to honour power supply contracts

57 mins ago | 44 Views

Marry Chiwenga has shown the way, can Zimbabweans emulate her?

58 mins ago | 183 Views

Mthuli Ncube to introduce $50 notes

60 mins ago | 346 Views

Zimbabwean singles scramble for TV dating show

1 hr ago | 149 Views

All that glitters is not gold

1 hr ago | 125 Views

Mnangagwa's top aide thrown under the bus

1 hr ago | 434 Views

Corruption in Zimbabwe's transport sector shocking

1 hr ago | 179 Views

Mnangagwa's govt sets up commission to probe MDC councillors

1 hr ago | 123 Views

Zesn raps Zanu-PF, MDC for lack of succession policy

1 hr ago | 42 Views

Businessman in trouble over client's car

1 hr ago | 88 Views

Chamisa rally ignites violence

1 hr ago | 194 Views

Zifa defy Chiyangwa's Cosafa ban

1 hr ago | 69 Views

Masendeke brothers nabbed for machete assault, robbery

1 hr ago | 118 Views

Mnangagwa repossesses Kasukuwere's farm

1 hr ago | 106 Views

'Ruling on US$ debt a grand heist'

1 hr ago | 86 Views

NRZ loses US$3,6m infrastructure to theft, vandalism

1 hr ago | 23 Views

State seeks Marry’s alternative address, surrender of passport

1 hr ago | 62 Views

Councillors, management clash over 2020 budget

1 hr ago | 24 Views

Mohadi takes over, Chiwenga relegated to VP

1 hr ago | 124 Views

Bulawayo police ban carrying of weapons

1 hr ago | 34 Views

O-Level pass rate up

1 hr ago | 115 Views

Siblings in court for double murder

1 hr ago | 54 Views

Defiant Zifa to attend Cosafa indaba

1 hr ago | 41 Views

Zimbabwe govt universities defer intakes

1 hr ago | 113 Views

Hooker steals R2000 from client

1 hr ago | 50 Views

Chamisa's MDC Alliance divided over former 'Chief' Ndiweni

1 hr ago | 182 Views

Top cop in rhino poaching storm

1 hr ago | 74 Views

Big wigs face arrest in land barons dragnet

1 hr ago | 98 Views

Senior players skip Highlanders pre-season camp

1 hr ago | 121 Views

Zanu-PF want citizens to understand its vision

1 hr ago | 66 Views

Ray Ndhlukula blasts Tapfuma

1 hr ago | 157 Views

Snake bite tips

1 hr ago | 324 Views

Zanu-PF wants Killer's case finalised

1 hr ago | 77 Views

Mupfumira remains suspended from Zanu PF

1 hr ago | 49 Views

Council workers demand 6-fold salary increment

1 hr ago | 84 Views

Landmark ruling on US dollar debts

1 hr ago | 72 Views

Zesa to recruit new engineers, managers

1 hr ago | 86 Views

Passport output to top 8 000 a day

1 hr ago | 109 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days