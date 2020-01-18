Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwe fails to honour power supply contracts

by Staff reporter
44 secs ago | Views
THE Chamber of Mines of Zimbabwe (CoMZ) has revealed that mining firms have not been receiving regular power supplies despite having signed contracts with government.
To help boost the nation's power supply, government created a system whereby exporting firms could pay for dedicated uninterrupted electricity supply through settling energy bills in foreign currency.

"Mining firms have not been receiving power supply. You see, a lot of mining firms entered into contracts with government last year to get electricity and that has not been transpiring on the ground. As I speak, these mining firms are struggling to operate as they continue to receive inadequate amounts (of power). We do not know why this is happening," CoMZ told NewsDay Business in a recent telephone interview.

"Whether the power is coming from South Africa, Mozambique or the Southern African Power Pool, we do not know. All we know is mining companies are not getting the power they paid for in forex. These contracts did not specify where the power would be coming from, only that we would receive a dedicated supply."

Zimbabwe has the capacity to generate 1 800 megawatts (MW) with an installed capacity of about 2 200MW. However, the country is producing about 600MW on average.

Mining firms' struggle to import power was highlighted in gold producer RioZim Limited's 2019 third quarter report, which saw production drop 20% to 366 kgs for the third quarter from the 455kgs recorded in the same period in prior year.

The company explained this was despite "ring-fenced agreements meant to ensure uninterrupted power supply" resulting in continued load shedding that continues across all its mining operations.

A severe drought last year reduced water levels across all Zimbabwe's major dams, including the country's largest hydropower source Lake Kariba, which accounts for 37% of nationwide power generation.

This has forced Zimbabwe to import power from South Africa, Mozambique and the Southern African Power Pool.

But, due to foreign currency challenges, government entered into an agreement with mining companies that they pay for electricity in foreign currency and receive direct power imports.

Both Zesa and the Zimbabwe Electricity Distribution Company did not respond to repeated emails, phone calls and visits to their offices by NewsDay Business which sought answers on the matter.
Some sources, however, allege that the reason behind this is that the uninterrupted power supply meant for mining companies was, in fact, feeding into the national grid.

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Zimbabwe govt urged to repeal Gold Trade Act

2 secs ago | 0 Views

Chapungu bounces back, Herentals relegated

24 secs ago | 0 Views

Marry Chiwenga has shown the way, can Zimbabweans emulate her?

1 min ago | 3 Views

Mthuli Ncube to introduce $50 notes

3 mins ago | 8 Views

Zimbabwean singles scramble for TV dating show

4 mins ago | 10 Views

All that glitters is not gold

5 mins ago | 3 Views

Mnangagwa's top aide thrown under the bus

8 mins ago | 17 Views

Corruption in Zimbabwe's transport sector shocking

8 mins ago | 7 Views

Mnangagwa's govt sets up commission to probe MDC councillors

8 mins ago | 5 Views

Brothers dragged to court for threatening to kill sibling

9 mins ago | 5 Views

Zesn raps Zanu-PF, MDC for lack of succession policy

9 mins ago | 3 Views

Businessman in trouble over client's car

9 mins ago | 4 Views

Chamisa rally ignites violence

11 mins ago | 13 Views

Zifa defy Chiyangwa's Cosafa ban

12 mins ago | 5 Views

Masendeke brothers nabbed for machete assault, robbery

12 mins ago | 11 Views

Mnangagwa repossesses Kasukuwere's farm

13 mins ago | 6 Views

'Ruling on US$ debt a grand heist'

13 mins ago | 8 Views

NRZ loses US$3,6m infrastructure to theft, vandalism

14 mins ago | 3 Views

State seeks Marry’s alternative address, surrender of passport

14 mins ago | 4 Views

Councillors, management clash over 2020 budget

15 mins ago | 3 Views

Mohadi takes over, Chiwenga relegated to VP

15 mins ago | 16 Views

Bulawayo police ban carrying of weapons

16 mins ago | 12 Views

O-Level pass rate up

16 mins ago | 22 Views

Siblings in court for double murder

16 mins ago | 10 Views

Defiant Zifa to attend Cosafa indaba

17 mins ago | 7 Views

Zimbabwe govt universities defer intakes

17 mins ago | 13 Views

Hooker steals R2000 from client

18 mins ago | 10 Views

Chamisa's MDC Alliance divided over former 'Chief' Ndiweni

18 mins ago | 79 Views

Top cop in rhino poaching storm

18 mins ago | 43 Views

Big wigs face arrest in land barons dragnet

19 mins ago | 32 Views

Senior players skip Highlanders pre-season camp

19 mins ago | 39 Views

Zanu-PF want citizens to understand its vision

20 mins ago | 35 Views

Ray Ndhlukula blasts Tapfuma

20 mins ago | 57 Views

Snake bite tips

21 mins ago | 105 Views

Zanu-PF wants Killer's case finalised

22 mins ago | 25 Views

Mupfumira remains suspended from Zanu PF

22 mins ago | 22 Views

Council workers demand 6-fold salary increment

23 mins ago | 17 Views

Landmark ruling on US dollar debts

23 mins ago | 19 Views

Zesa to recruit new engineers, managers

24 mins ago | 22 Views

Passport output to top 8 000 a day

24 mins ago | 19 Views

Zimbabwe public hospitals to go digital

25 mins ago | 9 Views

Grace Mugabe, Chombo, Chiyangwa face arrest

25 mins ago | 40 Views

WATCH: SA Police arrest Zimbabwean who killed senior cop

10 hrs ago | 4187 Views

Nelson Chamisa’s Agenda 2020 address to the nation

11 hrs ago | 677 Views

Chamisa 'holed up' at police station as 'Zanu-PF' machete gang bays for his blood

11 hrs ago | 3434 Views

Mnangagwa takes away Kasukuwere's farm

11 hrs ago | 3035 Views

PSL relegates Herentals FC

11 hrs ago | 1057 Views

2019 O-level results out

11 hrs ago | 4160 Views

Mthuli Ncube claims drought situation is under control

11 hrs ago | 658 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days