Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwe govt urged to repeal Gold Trade Act

by Staff reporter
1 min ago | Views
civil society organisations and captains of industry, among others, have called on government to swiftly repeal the Gold Trade Act and formalise artisanal and small-scale mining to boost gold production.

In a communiqué, various stakeholders drawn from mining-impacted communities, civil society organisations, Parliament of Zimbabwe, artisanal and small-scale miners, captains of industry and the media fraternity urged government to deal with the machete gold wars.

Zimbabwe is currently experiencing a spate of violence in the gold sector, perpetrated by the machete gangs, resulting in disruption in gold production.

"The violence, if not contained, will paint the country's investment climate in a gloomy picture, thus (prospective investors keen on responsible mineral supply chains will shun us).

Instead of viewing artisanal miners as genuine actors in the mining industry, they have been unfairly labelled perpetrators of machete violence," reads part of the communiqué.

"We now, therefore, call on the government of Zimbabwe and relevant stakeholders to ensure that it moves swiftly to formalise artisanal and small-scale mining instead of criminalising this sector which has become a source of livelihood for many people trying to escape persistent poverty."

The stakeholders called on government to put in place transparent and regulatory mechanisms which offer easy access to mining titles and legal production channels.

"Stringent and deterrent sentences must be endorsed, while the judiciary must ensure that bail is not granted to these human rights violators. The government of Zimbabwe must move a step further to gazette a statutory instrument whose objective would be to protect the citizens from machete-wielding gangs," the communiqué further reads.

They also said government and stakeholders must begin a formal process to design and implement due diligence measures consistent with regional and international principles such as the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) and embrace the guiding principles on business and human rights.

"The status of women in mining must be improved for the better. This is a prudent move in the promotion of responsible and safe artisanal and small-scale gold mining," it also reads.

The communiqué was signed by the Ministry of Mines and Mining Development, Portfolio Committee on Mines and Mining Development, Christian Aid, Centre for Conflict Management and Transformation, Zimbabwe Women in Mines and Mining Development Trust, the European Union, Mthandazo Women in Mining, media fraternity, PACT, Parliament of Zimbabwe, representatives from mining affected communities, artisanal and small-scale miners, Zimbabwe Coalition on Debt and Development, Zimbabwe Miners Federation, Zimbabwe Republic Police-Minerals Flora & Fauna Unit and the Zimbabwe Environmental Law Association.

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

New political outfit promises democracy for all

14 secs ago | 0 Views

RBZ sets new capital requirements for banks

41 secs ago | 0 Views

Zimbabwe left with 30 days' supply of grain

1 min ago | 1 Views

Chapungu bounces back, Herentals relegated

2 mins ago | 2 Views

Zimbabwe fails to honour power supply contracts

2 mins ago | 5 Views

Marry Chiwenga has shown the way, can Zimbabweans emulate her?

3 mins ago | 4 Views

Mthuli Ncube to introduce $50 notes

5 mins ago | 12 Views

Zimbabwean singles scramble for TV dating show

5 mins ago | 13 Views

All that glitters is not gold

6 mins ago | 10 Views

Mnangagwa's top aide thrown under the bus

9 mins ago | 23 Views

Corruption in Zimbabwe's transport sector shocking

9 mins ago | 12 Views

Mnangagwa's govt sets up commission to probe MDC councillors

10 mins ago | 7 Views

Brothers dragged to court for threatening to kill sibling

10 mins ago | 8 Views

Zesn raps Zanu-PF, MDC for lack of succession policy

10 mins ago | 3 Views

Businessman in trouble over client's car

11 mins ago | 6 Views

Chamisa rally ignites violence

13 mins ago | 15 Views

Zifa defy Chiyangwa's Cosafa ban

13 mins ago | 5 Views

Masendeke brothers nabbed for machete assault, robbery

14 mins ago | 11 Views

Mnangagwa repossesses Kasukuwere's farm

14 mins ago | 6 Views

'Ruling on US$ debt a grand heist'

15 mins ago | 8 Views

NRZ loses US$3,6m infrastructure to theft, vandalism

15 mins ago | 3 Views

State seeks Marry’s alternative address, surrender of passport

16 mins ago | 5 Views

Councillors, management clash over 2020 budget

16 mins ago | 3 Views

Mohadi takes over, Chiwenga relegated to VP

17 mins ago | 16 Views

Bulawayo police ban carrying of weapons

17 mins ago | 14 Views

O-Level pass rate up

17 mins ago | 23 Views

Siblings in court for double murder

18 mins ago | 10 Views

Defiant Zifa to attend Cosafa indaba

18 mins ago | 8 Views

Zimbabwe govt universities defer intakes

18 mins ago | 15 Views

Hooker steals R2000 from client

19 mins ago | 12 Views

Chamisa's MDC Alliance divided over former 'Chief' Ndiweni

19 mins ago | 83 Views

Top cop in rhino poaching storm

20 mins ago | 44 Views

Big wigs face arrest in land barons dragnet

20 mins ago | 33 Views

Senior players skip Highlanders pre-season camp

21 mins ago | 42 Views

Zanu-PF want citizens to understand its vision

21 mins ago | 36 Views

Ray Ndhlukula blasts Tapfuma

22 mins ago | 61 Views

Snake bite tips

23 mins ago | 111 Views

Zanu-PF wants Killer's case finalised

23 mins ago | 26 Views

Mupfumira remains suspended from Zanu PF

24 mins ago | 23 Views

Council workers demand 6-fold salary increment

24 mins ago | 17 Views

Landmark ruling on US dollar debts

25 mins ago | 20 Views

Zesa to recruit new engineers, managers

25 mins ago | 27 Views

Passport output to top 8 000 a day

26 mins ago | 20 Views

Zimbabwe public hospitals to go digital

26 mins ago | 9 Views

Grace Mugabe, Chombo, Chiyangwa face arrest

27 mins ago | 45 Views

WATCH: SA Police arrest Zimbabwean who killed senior cop

10 hrs ago | 4208 Views

Nelson Chamisa’s Agenda 2020 address to the nation

11 hrs ago | 678 Views

Chamisa 'holed up' at police station as 'Zanu-PF' machete gang bays for his blood

11 hrs ago | 3448 Views

Mnangagwa takes away Kasukuwere's farm

11 hrs ago | 3043 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days