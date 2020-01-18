Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwe left with 30 days' supply of grain

by Staff reporter
1 min ago | Views
ZIMBABWE has less than 100 000 tonnes (t) of grain in its strategic grain reserve — enough to feed the nation for only one month, Lands, Agriculture, Water and Rural Resettlement minister Perrance Shiri, has said.

Officially opening his ministry's strategic planning workshop in Bulawayo yesterday, Shiri admitted that, as a ministry, they were falling short of delivering on their national mandate which has five key result areas which include food and nutrition security; foreign currency generation; employment creation; value addition and beneficiation; and coordination of the agricultural sector.

"I strongly believe that agricultural development is a necessary tool and a near sufficient condition for economic recovery and development of Zimbabwe. As you are all aware, the sector has potential to contribute between 16-20% of the gross domestic product; 40% to exports; and feed the country while providing the source of livelihood for 67% of the country's populace that resides in rural areas," Shiri said.

"However, as things stand at the current moment, we have less than 100 000t of grain in the strategic grain reserve and imports, especially of food are ballooning. It pains me to realise that this potential remains to be exploited and that as a ministry we are falling short of delivering on our national mandate which has five key result areas as set out in the ministry's integrated performance plan," he said.

Annually, the country requires about 1,8 million tonnes of grain for both human and livestock consumption. It also needs about 80 000 tonnes a month for commercial use, according to Grain Millers Association of Zimbabwe (Gmaz).

In a bid to plug a yawning food deficit, Zimbabwe is importing grain from other countries around the world.

The country's food shortage has partly been blamed on weather extremes – drought and flooding, poor planning and corruption, among others.

For instance, in the past few years, government pumped billions of dollars into the Command Agriculture programme, but the country continues to suffer food shortages, year-in and year-out due to corruption involving government officials.

On Tuesday, Gmaz chairman Tafadzwa Musarara, however, assured the nation that the maize-meal situation will stabilise in the next three to five weeks following plans to import close to 100 000 tonnes of maize using their free funds.

According to the Food and Agriculture Organisation, more than 45 million people across southern Africa are currently facing food insecurity. In Zimbabwe, more than eight million people are threatened with starvation.

Shiri also said the country's food security policies had fallen short of attracting investments in the agriculture sector and ensuring economic growth.

"Our food security policies have fallen short of attracting investments in the sector and ensuring economic growth. Governments the world over, use policies to influence agricultural production, marketing and trade. This is usually done to achieve specific outcomes relating to the central role of agriculture," he said.

In this regard, Shiri said there was a compelling need for agricultural policies that attract investment in the sector given the changes that have been brought by the agrarian reforms that altered the structure of farms, production systems, markets and labour relations.

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

New political outfit promises democracy for all

5 secs ago | 0 Views

RBZ sets new capital requirements for banks

32 secs ago | 0 Views

Zimbabwe govt urged to repeal Gold Trade Act

1 min ago | 1 Views

Chapungu bounces back, Herentals relegated

2 mins ago | 2 Views

Zimbabwe fails to honour power supply contracts

2 mins ago | 5 Views

Marry Chiwenga has shown the way, can Zimbabweans emulate her?

3 mins ago | 4 Views

Mthuli Ncube to introduce $50 notes

5 mins ago | 12 Views

Zimbabwean singles scramble for TV dating show

5 mins ago | 13 Views

All that glitters is not gold

6 mins ago | 10 Views

Mnangagwa's top aide thrown under the bus

9 mins ago | 23 Views

Corruption in Zimbabwe's transport sector shocking

9 mins ago | 12 Views

Mnangagwa's govt sets up commission to probe MDC councillors

10 mins ago | 7 Views

Brothers dragged to court for threatening to kill sibling

10 mins ago | 8 Views

Zesn raps Zanu-PF, MDC for lack of succession policy

10 mins ago | 3 Views

Businessman in trouble over client's car

11 mins ago | 6 Views

Chamisa rally ignites violence

13 mins ago | 15 Views

Zifa defy Chiyangwa's Cosafa ban

13 mins ago | 5 Views

Masendeke brothers nabbed for machete assault, robbery

14 mins ago | 11 Views

Mnangagwa repossesses Kasukuwere's farm

14 mins ago | 6 Views

'Ruling on US$ debt a grand heist'

15 mins ago | 8 Views

NRZ loses US$3,6m infrastructure to theft, vandalism

15 mins ago | 3 Views

State seeks Marry’s alternative address, surrender of passport

15 mins ago | 5 Views

Councillors, management clash over 2020 budget

16 mins ago | 3 Views

Mohadi takes over, Chiwenga relegated to VP

16 mins ago | 16 Views

Bulawayo police ban carrying of weapons

17 mins ago | 14 Views

O-Level pass rate up

17 mins ago | 23 Views

Siblings in court for double murder

18 mins ago | 10 Views

Defiant Zifa to attend Cosafa indaba

18 mins ago | 8 Views

Zimbabwe govt universities defer intakes

18 mins ago | 15 Views

Hooker steals R2000 from client

19 mins ago | 12 Views

Chamisa's MDC Alliance divided over former 'Chief' Ndiweni

19 mins ago | 83 Views

Top cop in rhino poaching storm

20 mins ago | 44 Views

Big wigs face arrest in land barons dragnet

20 mins ago | 33 Views

Senior players skip Highlanders pre-season camp

20 mins ago | 41 Views

Zanu-PF want citizens to understand its vision

21 mins ago | 36 Views

Ray Ndhlukula blasts Tapfuma

22 mins ago | 59 Views

Snake bite tips

22 mins ago | 111 Views

Zanu-PF wants Killer's case finalised

23 mins ago | 26 Views

Mupfumira remains suspended from Zanu PF

24 mins ago | 23 Views

Council workers demand 6-fold salary increment

24 mins ago | 17 Views

Landmark ruling on US dollar debts

25 mins ago | 20 Views

Zesa to recruit new engineers, managers

25 mins ago | 26 Views

Passport output to top 8 000 a day

26 mins ago | 19 Views

Zimbabwe public hospitals to go digital

26 mins ago | 9 Views

Grace Mugabe, Chombo, Chiyangwa face arrest

26 mins ago | 45 Views

WATCH: SA Police arrest Zimbabwean who killed senior cop

10 hrs ago | 4206 Views

Nelson Chamisa’s Agenda 2020 address to the nation

11 hrs ago | 678 Views

Chamisa 'holed up' at police station as 'Zanu-PF' machete gang bays for his blood

11 hrs ago | 3448 Views

Mnangagwa takes away Kasukuwere's farm

11 hrs ago | 3043 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days