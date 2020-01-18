Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Army camp commander faces fraud charge

by Staff reporter
50 secs ago | Views
Defence ministry camp commander Laxwell Ngara yesterday appeared in court facing fraud charges after he allegedly produced fake documents claiming $306 135 as payment for cleaning services rendered to the ministry by Maids on Wheels (Pvt) Limited.

Ngara (51), who appeared before Harare magistrate Hosea Mujaya, was granted $1 500 bail.

The camp commander, who was responsible for supervising contractors and the upkeep of Defence House, is the fourth official from the Defence ministry to be arraigned before the courts after Peter Muchakazi, Kunofiwa Mervyn Madondo and Simbarashe Zvineyi appeared in the dock on similar charges.

Allegations are that between March and June 2019, Ngara connived with Danison Muvandi, who is on the run, Muchakazi and Madondo, who are on remand, and misrepresented to their superiors that the Defence ministry had received cleaning services from Maids on Wheels.

The State alleges the trio sourced five fake invoices valued at $306 135 and originated minutes dated June 19, 2019 addressed to the director of finance and human resources, Muvandi, who is the owner and signatory to the Maids on Wheels account.

The accused persons then allegedly attached the five invoices to the minutes with instructions for payment without attaching the required award-of-tender letter specifying the job done and signed by the chairperson of the procurement management unit.

It is alleged on June 20, 2019, the trio reportedly posted the payment request to the chief accountant, who released the funds into Maids on Wheels' bank account.

Investigations revealed that no requisition was raised by the procurement management unit for cleaning services and there was no tender awarded to Maids on Wheels.

Meanwhile, former Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority (ZimParks) board vice-chair Idah Mupamhanga, who is facing criminal abuse of office charges, was yesterday further remanded to March 4 after the State indicated that it was waiting for the docket to be completed.

State representative Charles Muchemwa told the court that they would be in a position to provide a trial date for Mupamhanga by March 4.

Mupamhanga, who appeared before magistrate Mujaya, was represented by Brighton Pabwe of Samkange and Venturas Legal Practitioners.

Allegations are that on June 21, 2016, ZimParks, through its then commercial services director Tarisai Musonza, wrote to Mabalengwe Safaris, represented by Rodgers Madanhure, advising them not to renew their lease agreement for Matetsi Unit 1 — a hunting concession in Victoria Falls — which was expiring at the end of that year.

It is alleged that Mupamhanga, without a board resolution, unlawfully instructed the ZimParks legal department to prepare a memorandum of agreement leasing Matetsi Unit 1.

Upon receipt of the money, she allegedly concealed the transaction from the ZimParks board and transferred the money from her bank account into ZimParks' account without disclosing the nature of the transaction.

It is alleged that in January 2017, Mupamhanga entered into another memorandum of agreement to lease 19 Zambezi Lodges to Adage of Success (Pvt) Ltd without the knowledge of the board.
She cited under-utilisation by ZimParks.

The court heard that in the same year, Mupamhanga called for a meeting which was attended by senior ecologist Roselyn Mandisodza and the then acting director-general Godfrey Matipano and told them that she wanted to venture into gold exploration inside protected areas to fund wildlife conservation.

Without the knowledge of the board, Mupamhanga allegedly instructed Mandisodza to get a quotation for a metal detector and the ecologist obtained a quotation and proforma invoice of $11 000 from Excelight Investment.

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

'Amending Zimbabwe Constitution will create dictatorship'

33 secs ago | 0 Views

New political outfit promises democracy for all

1 min ago | 1 Views

RBZ sets new capital requirements for banks

2 mins ago | 2 Views

Zimbabwe left with 30 days' supply of grain

2 mins ago | 2 Views

Zimbabwe govt urged to repeal Gold Trade Act

2 mins ago | 3 Views

Chapungu bounces back, Herentals relegated

3 mins ago | 2 Views

Zimbabwe fails to honour power supply contracts

3 mins ago | 5 Views

Marry Chiwenga has shown the way, can Zimbabweans emulate her?

4 mins ago | 5 Views

Mthuli Ncube to introduce $50 notes

6 mins ago | 16 Views

Zimbabwean singles scramble for TV dating show

6 mins ago | 14 Views

All that glitters is not gold

7 mins ago | 10 Views

Mnangagwa's top aide thrown under the bus

10 mins ago | 27 Views

Corruption in Zimbabwe's transport sector shocking

10 mins ago | 12 Views

Mnangagwa's govt sets up commission to probe MDC councillors

11 mins ago | 8 Views

Brothers dragged to court for threatening to kill sibling

11 mins ago | 8 Views

Zesn raps Zanu-PF, MDC for lack of succession policy

11 mins ago | 3 Views

Businessman in trouble over client's car

12 mins ago | 6 Views

Chamisa rally ignites violence

14 mins ago | 16 Views

Zifa defy Chiyangwa's Cosafa ban

14 mins ago | 5 Views

Masendeke brothers nabbed for machete assault, robbery

15 mins ago | 11 Views

Mnangagwa repossesses Kasukuwere's farm

15 mins ago | 6 Views

'Ruling on US$ debt a grand heist'

16 mins ago | 9 Views

NRZ loses US$3,6m infrastructure to theft, vandalism

16 mins ago | 3 Views

State seeks Marry’s alternative address, surrender of passport

16 mins ago | 6 Views

Councillors, management clash over 2020 budget

17 mins ago | 3 Views

Mohadi takes over, Chiwenga relegated to VP

17 mins ago | 16 Views

Bulawayo police ban carrying of weapons

18 mins ago | 14 Views

O-Level pass rate up

18 mins ago | 26 Views

Siblings in court for double murder

19 mins ago | 10 Views

Defiant Zifa to attend Cosafa indaba

19 mins ago | 8 Views

Zimbabwe govt universities defer intakes

19 mins ago | 15 Views

Hooker steals R2000 from client

20 mins ago | 12 Views

Chamisa's MDC Alliance divided over former 'Chief' Ndiweni

20 mins ago | 85 Views

Top cop in rhino poaching storm

21 mins ago | 45 Views

Big wigs face arrest in land barons dragnet

21 mins ago | 33 Views

Senior players skip Highlanders pre-season camp

22 mins ago | 45 Views

Zanu-PF want citizens to understand its vision

22 mins ago | 37 Views

Ray Ndhlukula blasts Tapfuma

23 mins ago | 62 Views

Snake bite tips

23 mins ago | 114 Views

Zanu-PF wants Killer's case finalised

24 mins ago | 26 Views

Mupfumira remains suspended from Zanu PF

25 mins ago | 23 Views

Council workers demand 6-fold salary increment

25 mins ago | 17 Views

Landmark ruling on US dollar debts

26 mins ago | 20 Views

Zesa to recruit new engineers, managers

26 mins ago | 28 Views

Passport output to top 8 000 a day

27 mins ago | 22 Views

Zimbabwe public hospitals to go digital

27 mins ago | 9 Views

Grace Mugabe, Chombo, Chiyangwa face arrest

27 mins ago | 48 Views

WATCH: SA Police arrest Zimbabwean who killed senior cop

10 hrs ago | 4221 Views

Nelson Chamisa’s Agenda 2020 address to the nation

11 hrs ago | 680 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days