Chiwenga dares estranged wife

ACTING President Constantino Chiwenga yesterday vowed that his estranged wife, Marry, would not set foot at his Borrowdale residence, claiming she wanted to kill him.

The Vice-President made the remarks yesterday through his lawyer Wilson Manase of Manase and Manase Legal Practitioners, soon after the hearing of the matter in chambers where Justice Christopher Dube-Banda reserved judgment following submissions from both parties.

"The deliberations were very good. In actual fact, we presented our case just like they (Marry's lawyers) presented their case and we responded. It was their case anyway. But as you know, advocate (Lewis) Uriri argues very well, but the judge at the end of the day decided to reserve judgment and that judgment will follow whenever the court is ready with it," Manase said.

Commenting on the application by Marry seeking to reside at Number 614 Nick Price Drive, Borrowdale, which address is part of her bail conditions, Manase said: "There are bail conditions which preclude her from interfering with witnesses, so she cannot do so and the National Prosecuting Authority has already filed an application to amend the bail order of Justice (Pisirayi) Kwenda to that effect to make sure that the two cannot mix. Mind you, there is an attempted murder charge in which the accused (Marry) is said to have interfered with the life of the Vice-President. So they cannot live together, so those are issues which will be discussed and also they were other issues to do with property et cetera, et cetera …," Manase said.

A week ago, there were indications that Marry and Chiwenga had decided to settle the matter out of court, but in a sudden turn of events, Chiwenga's other lawyer, Wellington Pasipanodya on Monday said the retired army general had not conceded to sitting down with his estranged wife.

Marry's lawyer Taona Nyamakura, however, refused to comment on the matter after the urgent chamber deliberations, saying the matter was sub judice.

