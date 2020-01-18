Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Man nearly kills security guard with brick

by Stephen Jakes
10 secs ago | Views
A man from Nkayi nearly killed a security guard at the Best Night Club after he struck him with a brick on the head in a dispute.


Melusi Ngwenya (26) was not asked to plead to attempted murder when he appeared before Bulawayo magistrate Lizwe Jamela.

He  was remanded in custody to January 30.

It is alleged that on January 2 at Best Nite Club in Inyathi, Ngwenya had a misunderstanding with Sifelani Moyo, a security guard on duty.

He picked a brick and struck Moyo on the head.

A report made to the police led top his arrest.

Source - Byo24news

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Chamisa joins Mnangagwa cleaning exercise, introduces Smart Communities in rural areas

29 mins ago | 75 Views

Chiwenga dares estranged wife

30 mins ago | 102 Views

Chamisa says Zimbabwe situation ripe for action

30 mins ago | 35 Views

'Amending Zimbabwe Constitution will create dictatorship'

31 mins ago | 18 Views

Army camp commander faces fraud charge

31 mins ago | 44 Views

New political outfit promises democracy for all

32 mins ago | 34 Views

RBZ sets new capital requirements for banks

32 mins ago | 43 Views

Zimbabwe left with 30 days' supply of grain

33 mins ago | 26 Views

Zimbabwe govt urged to repeal Gold Trade Act

33 mins ago | 14 Views

Chapungu bounces back, Herentals relegated

33 mins ago | 27 Views

Zimbabwe fails to honour power supply contracts

34 mins ago | 18 Views

Marry Chiwenga has shown the way, can Zimbabweans emulate her?

34 mins ago | 71 Views

Mthuli Ncube to introduce $50 notes

36 mins ago | 185 Views

Zimbabwean singles scramble for TV dating show

37 mins ago | 86 Views

All that glitters is not gold

38 mins ago | 64 Views

Mnangagwa's top aide thrown under the bus

40 mins ago | 253 Views

Corruption in Zimbabwe's transport sector shocking

41 mins ago | 96 Views

Mnangagwa's govt sets up commission to probe MDC councillors

41 mins ago | 61 Views

Brothers dragged to court for threatening to kill sibling

42 mins ago | 39 Views

Zesn raps Zanu-PF, MDC for lack of succession policy

42 mins ago | 23 Views

Businessman in trouble over client's car

42 mins ago | 53 Views

Chamisa rally ignites violence

44 mins ago | 108 Views

Zifa defy Chiyangwa's Cosafa ban

45 mins ago | 39 Views

Masendeke brothers nabbed for machete assault, robbery

45 mins ago | 53 Views

Mnangagwa repossesses Kasukuwere's farm

45 mins ago | 57 Views

'Ruling on US$ debt a grand heist'

46 mins ago | 47 Views

NRZ loses US$3,6m infrastructure to theft, vandalism

47 mins ago | 15 Views

State seeks Marry’s alternative address, surrender of passport

47 mins ago | 29 Views

Councillors, management clash over 2020 budget

48 mins ago | 17 Views

Mohadi takes over, Chiwenga relegated to VP

48 mins ago | 81 Views

Bulawayo police ban carrying of weapons

48 mins ago | 21 Views

O-Level pass rate up

49 mins ago | 63 Views

Siblings in court for double murder

49 mins ago | 35 Views

Defiant Zifa to attend Cosafa indaba

49 mins ago | 27 Views

Zimbabwe govt universities defer intakes

50 mins ago | 66 Views

Hooker steals R2000 from client

50 mins ago | 34 Views

Chamisa's MDC Alliance divided over former 'Chief' Ndiweni

51 mins ago | 135 Views

Top cop in rhino poaching storm

51 mins ago | 58 Views

Big wigs face arrest in land barons dragnet

52 mins ago | 67 Views

Senior players skip Highlanders pre-season camp

52 mins ago | 99 Views

Zanu-PF want citizens to understand its vision

52 mins ago | 51 Views

Ray Ndhlukula blasts Tapfuma

53 mins ago | 121 Views

Snake bite tips

54 mins ago | 215 Views

Zanu-PF wants Killer's case finalised

55 mins ago | 54 Views

Mupfumira remains suspended from Zanu PF

55 mins ago | 30 Views

Council workers demand 6-fold salary increment

56 mins ago | 49 Views

Landmark ruling on US dollar debts

56 mins ago | 48 Views

Zesa to recruit new engineers, managers

57 mins ago | 64 Views

Passport output to top 8 000 a day

57 mins ago | 62 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days