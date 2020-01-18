Man nearly kills security guard with brick

News / National

by Stephen Jakes

A man from Nkayi nearly killed a security guard at the Best Night Club after he struck him with a brick on the head in a dispute.

Melusi Ngwenya (26) was not asked to plead to attempted murder when he appeared before Bulawayo magistrate Lizwe Jamela.He was remanded in custody to January 30.It is alleged that on January 2 at Best Nite Club in Inyathi, Ngwenya had a misunderstanding with Sifelani Moyo, a security guard on duty.He picked a brick and struck Moyo on the head.A report made to the police led top his arrest.