Zimbabwe losing US$1,8 billion every year due to corruption

by Paul Ndou
3 hrs ago | Views
Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) chairperson Loice Matanda Moyo has said the country is losing US$1,8 billion dollars every year.

Speaking at the Transparency International Zimbabwe (TIZ) perceptions and indexes on corruption in Harare today the chairperson said they are working flat out to fight the catch and release syndrome.

"As ZACC we are worried with the huge somes of money being lost through corruption, we have lost US$1,8 billion through these leakages and as a commission we are also worried with the catch and release syndrome hence we have engaged the attorney general's office and national prosection office to fight the catch and release," she said.

She added that since the coming in of their commission last year their warehouse is now full of recovered properties from corrupt activities.

"We are pleased to inform you that since our coming into play last year, our we are running out of space at our warehouse of recovered properties."

Meanwhile, ZACC is set to sign a Memorandum of Understanding with Transparency International Zimbabwe (TIZ) in a bid to combat corruption in the country.

Source - Byo24News

