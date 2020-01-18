Women victimisation through corruption intensifies

News / National

by Tarisai Mudahondo

Transparency International Zimbabwe (TIZ) launched its perceptions and indexes on corruption at Avondale centre Harare this morning (Thursday).According to the findings by TIZ and Zimbabwe Anti Corruption Commission (ZACC) women are impacted by the corruption in more spheres of life than men.ZACC Chaiperson Justice Loice Matanda Moyo said, "Most of the men are the engineers of corruption therefore women became more vulnerable and suffer the consequences of corruption.Women need to go beyond being 52% of the population of the country."She further stipulated that it is also the role of civil society to fight against gender corruption and raising public awareness.Speaking on the same event Mette Sunnergren, Head of Development Cooperation from Sweden embassy remarked that women are more likely exposed to corruption in crucial situations.TIZ and ZACC are looking forward to the signing of their Memorandum of Understanding aimed at fighting corruption in the first quarter of the year.