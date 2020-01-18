Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

City of Harare & Clean City sign landmark service delivery MOU

by Agencies
1 hr ago | Views
Mr Nyatsine & Harare Mayor Clr Gomba.jpg
The City of Harare and Clean City Private Limited today signed a Memorandum of Agreement (MOU) that will allow the two parties to collaborate in service delivery to the city.

Areas of collaboration under the MOU include refuse collection, dumpsites clearance, repair and maintenance of City of Harare refuse trucks along with construction and management of waste facilities in areas identified by both parties.

The two entities will also embark on joint community health initiatives, including waste management awareness campaigns, with the objective of reducing waste and water borne diseases – including cholera and typhoid – that have plagued the city in the recent past.

The tie-up between the two parties represents a Public Private Partnership (PPP). PPPs are seen among development experts as key in delivering sustainable solutions to the many challenges bedeviling the local authorities and national economies at large.

Speaking at the signing ceremony held at the Town House in the capital today, Clean City Africa CEO Mr Lovemore Nyatsine said waste management had become an area of major public health and environmental concern, with city residents battling the scourge of mounting refuse, poor sanitation, lack of clean water and mushrooming garbage dumps, among others other health hazards.

"At Clean City we believe that addressing such challenges in our society requires a collaborative approach and effort from all of us – the private sector, local governments (the city council), residents and everyone – because at the end of the day, we are all affected by the adverse health and environmental effects of uncollected refuse and the breakdown of infrastructure, which give rise to disease and other perils," said Mr Nyatsine.

He said although many residential areas in Harare continued to experience mounds of uncollected refuse and illegal dumps, there was need to come up with new models and fresh approaches to deal with how communities can enjoy clean and safe environments.

"Together, we can create clean neighbourhoods, health communities, clean streets and public areas, but we need bold ideas and fresh thinking to tackle these issues," said Mr Nyatsine.

Clean City has in the past played a pivotal role in fighting the outbreak of cholera and in mobilizing communities to keep their environments clean.  

Mr Nyatsine lauded the Mayor of Harare, Clr Herbert Gomba for his leadership in working to bring the partnership to life. He also commended Harare City Councilors for their commitment to see effective service delivery restored to the city through their support of the partnership.

For his part, the Mayor of Harare hailed the partnership between Clean City and Harare City as an answer to residents' outcry over the menace of litter and refuse, erratic baggage disposal and the attendant risk of disease outbreaks in the city.

"This partnership will contribute to a clean and healthy city for our residents and it will also help create employment and grow the economy of the city," said the Mayor.

He thanked the Econet group and Cassava Smartech (the parent company of Clean City) for being proactive in offering sustainable service and solutions to the City of Harare.

He committed to work tirelessly with any willing corporate partners to restore Harare's Sunshine City status.

The Mayor also urged the media to help raise public awareness about the benefits and public healthcare dividend of keeping the city clean.

Clean City has already started collecting refuse in the greater part of Harare's Northern and Eastern suburbs as well as parts of the Southern suburbs, covering more than 280 000 households. The company has also decommissioned more than 300 dumpsites.

Clean City was launched last year with the goal of providing sustainable, technology-driven waste management services in urban areas in partnership with local authorities and other private players.

It has more recently expanded into Clean Water delivery services, among other services. It uses a mobile platform to connect households and workplaces with private waste collection firms, using the Vaya Africa App.


Source - Agencies

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mzembi to break Zimbabwe political stalemate?

56 mins ago | 333 Views

Women victimisation through corruption intensifies

2 hrs ago | 270 Views

Zimbabwe losing US$1,8 billion every year due to corruption

2 hrs ago | 328 Views

Man nearly kills security guard with brick

6 hrs ago | 2106 Views

Chamisa joins Mnangagwa cleaning exercise, introduces Smart Communities in rural areas

7 hrs ago | 2720 Views

Chiwenga dares estranged wife

7 hrs ago | 5916 Views

Chamisa says Zimbabwe situation ripe for action

7 hrs ago | 1578 Views

'Amending Zimbabwe Constitution will create dictatorship'

7 hrs ago | 560 Views

Army camp commander faces fraud charge

7 hrs ago | 1550 Views

New political outfit promises democracy for all

7 hrs ago | 1027 Views

RBZ sets new capital requirements for banks

7 hrs ago | 1402 Views

Zimbabwe left with 30 days' supply of grain

7 hrs ago | 610 Views

Zimbabwe govt urged to repeal Gold Trade Act

7 hrs ago | 233 Views

Chapungu bounces back, Herentals relegated

7 hrs ago | 634 Views

Zimbabwe fails to honour power supply contracts

7 hrs ago | 406 Views

Marry Chiwenga has shown the way, can Zimbabweans emulate her?

7 hrs ago | 3751 Views

Mthuli Ncube to introduce $50 notes

7 hrs ago | 1628 Views

Zimbabwean singles scramble for TV dating show

7 hrs ago | 626 Views

All that glitters is not gold

7 hrs ago | 641 Views

Mnangagwa's top aide thrown under the bus

7 hrs ago | 1797 Views

Corruption in Zimbabwe's transport sector shocking

7 hrs ago | 832 Views

Mnangagwa's govt sets up commission to probe MDC councillors

7 hrs ago | 354 Views

Brothers dragged to court for threatening to kill sibling

7 hrs ago | 326 Views

Zesn raps Zanu-PF, MDC for lack of succession policy

7 hrs ago | 98 Views

Businessman in trouble over client's car

7 hrs ago | 336 Views

Chamisa rally ignites violence

7 hrs ago | 800 Views

Zifa defy Chiyangwa's Cosafa ban

7 hrs ago | 265 Views

Masendeke brothers nabbed for machete assault, robbery

7 hrs ago | 683 Views

Mnangagwa repossesses Kasukuwere's farm

7 hrs ago | 532 Views

'Ruling on US$ debt a grand heist'

7 hrs ago | 375 Views

NRZ loses US$3,6m infrastructure to theft, vandalism

7 hrs ago | 57 Views

State seeks Marry’s alternative address, surrender of passport

7 hrs ago | 265 Views

Councillors, management clash over 2020 budget

7 hrs ago | 77 Views

Mohadi takes over, Chiwenga relegated to VP

7 hrs ago | 651 Views

Bulawayo police ban carrying of weapons

7 hrs ago | 127 Views

O-Level pass rate up

7 hrs ago | 556 Views

Siblings in court for double murder

7 hrs ago | 200 Views

Defiant Zifa to attend Cosafa indaba

7 hrs ago | 80 Views

Zimbabwe govt universities defer intakes

7 hrs ago | 575 Views

Hooker steals R2000 from client

7 hrs ago | 198 Views

Chamisa's MDC Alliance divided over former 'Chief' Ndiweni

7 hrs ago | 554 Views

Top cop in rhino poaching storm

7 hrs ago | 177 Views

Big wigs face arrest in land barons dragnet

7 hrs ago | 323 Views

Senior players skip Highlanders pre-season camp

7 hrs ago | 298 Views

Zanu-PF want citizens to understand its vision

7 hrs ago | 145 Views

Ray Ndhlukula blasts Tapfuma

7 hrs ago | 390 Views

Snake bite tips

7 hrs ago | 1088 Views

Zanu-PF wants Killer's case finalised

7 hrs ago | 201 Views

Mupfumira remains suspended from Zanu PF

7 hrs ago | 126 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days