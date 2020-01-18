Latest News Editor's Choice


Mnangagwa gives declaration of assets deadline

by Staff Reporter
1 hr ago | Views
President Emmerson Mnangagwa has given Ministers deputy ministers, senior government officials and heads of parastatals up to 28 February to declare their assets.

In a letter, chief secretary to the President and Cabinet Misheck Sibanda said the demand is in line with Mnangagwa's commitment to create a transparent and accountable public service.

